Oppo Pad 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display Launched: All Details

Oppo Pad 2 runs on ColorOS for Pad 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 15:34 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 2 sports a large 11.61-inch LCD screen

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 2 is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The tablet packs a 9,510mAh battery
  • Oppo Pad 2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera

Oppo Pad 2 was launched in China on Tuesday, a year after the company entered the tablet segment with the Oppo Pad. The new tablet made its debut alongside the flagship Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro handsets, and is equipped with a 11.61-inch LCD screen and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS for Pad 13 out-of-the-box. It also comes with 67W Super Flash Charge support.

Oppo Pad 2 price, availability

Oppo Pad 2 price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,100) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. Customers can also purchase the tablet in 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB storage configurations priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,200), respectively.

The tablet will be sold in Hikari Feather Gold and Nebula Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options, and will go on sale in China on March 24.

Oppo Pad 2 specifications, features

The newly launched Oppo Pad 2 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, with ColorOS for Pad 13 on top. It sports a 11.61-inch 2.8K (1,800 x 2,880 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 296ppi, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photographs and video recording, the Oppo Pad 2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with an 80-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture lens. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

This tablet is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which cannot be expanded. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, colour temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor. 

For biometric unlocking, the Oppo Pad 2 features support for face unlock using the selfie camera. It packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W Super Flash Charge support. Besides, it measures 258.03x189.39x6.54mm and weighs 552g. 

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9,510mAh
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Pad 2 specifications, Oppo Pad 2 price, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
