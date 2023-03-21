Technology News

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Claims He Is ‘Done With Superheroes for Now’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened to a not-so-impressive $65.5 million (about 541 crore) start at the worldwide box office.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 March 2023 15:38 IST
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Claims He Is ‘Done With Superheroes for Now’

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Zachary Levi and David F. Sandberg on the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Highlights
  • The director compared the critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes
  • Shazam 2 scored 53 percent critically and 87 percent from an audience POV
  • Director David F. Sandberg has been eager to return to his horror roots

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is “done with superheroes” for the time being, and is looking forward to going back to his horror roots. After a not-so-impressive box office opening for DC Comics' latest film, the filmmaker took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the critical and audience reception, particularly the Rotten Tomatoes score. He noted that Shazam! 2 marked his lowest career critic score — 53 percent — but also the highest audience score 87 percent, claiming that he's been wanting to disconnect from the superhero discourse online and that “it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.”

The sequel to 2017's Shazam! fell short of expectations, grossing reportedly $65.5 million (about 541 crore) at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend. Only $30.5 million (about Rs. 252 crore) came from within the US and Canada, while the remaining $35 million (about Rs. 289 crore) was pooled in from areas outside. The former figure is one of the worst openings for a DC Cinematic Universe film in the US, disregarding pandemic releases such as Wonder Woman 1984 ($16.7 million/ about Rs. 138 crore) and The Suicide Squad ($26 million/ about Rs. 215 crore), both of which premiered on HBO Max alongside their theatrical releases. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now showing in theatres only.

“On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film,” Sandberg said. “I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well.” For comparison, 2017's Shazam! has a 90 percent critics score, amped up by an 82 percent audience score. “As I've been saying for a while now, I'm very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam, I'm definitely done with superheroes for now,” he added. Sandberg noted that he doesn't regret a second working on the Shazam! Movies and that he will forever be grateful. Prior to his DC Comics work, the filmmaker was known for his work on horror films such as Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out — the latter feature was based on his own 2013 short film. It seems that's where the director is headed now, besides making occasional content for his YouTube channel, of course.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was reportedly budgeted at $125 million (about Rs. 1,033 crore), with director Sandberg previously claiming that the character could survive in James Gunn's DC overhaul if enough people go watch the movie. “What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC,” he responded to a fan, last month. It is unclear how the box office figures affect these plans, as Gunn prepares to kickstart his new DC Universe saga, ‘Gods and Monsters.' One thing is for certain: Sandberg won't be involved, for a while.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, Shazam 2 is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona
  • Director
    David F. Sandberg
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, Geoff Johns
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: shazam, shazam 2, shazam fury of the gods, shazam 2 box office, shazam 2 box office worldwide, shazam 2 box office collection, shazam 2 director, david f sandberg, david f sandberg twitter, david f sandberg superhero movies, dc comics, warner bros, hollywood, dc universe
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Oppo Pad 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Claims He Is ‘Done With Superheroes for Now’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at This Price
  2. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  3. Realme C55 With ‘Mini Capsule’ Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  5. Oppo Pad 2 With Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  7. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  8. Here’s When Mobile Internet, SMS Services Will Resume in Punjab
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
  10. Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Rolling Out: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked; Spotted on Geekbench and IMDA Certification Websites
  2. Nvidia Set to Reveal New AI Chips, Technologies at Annual Conference for Developers
  3. Google Chrome 'Quick Delete' Feature to Erase 15 Minutes of Browsing History Spotted on Android: Report
  4. India’s Crypto Community to Swell to 156 Million Users in 2023, Leave US, UK Behind: Report
  5. Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro With Hasselblad-Branded Triple Camera Units Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Rolls Out 5G Services in 41 More Cities, Network Now Live in 406 Cities in India
  7. Only 24 Percent of Indian Firms Ready to Defend Against Modern Cybersecurity Threats: Cisco Survey
  8. Oppo Pad 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display Launched: All Details
  9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Claims He Is ‘Done With Superheroes for Now’
  10. Microsoft to Launch Its Own App Store on iOS for Xbox Games and Third-Party Content Next Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.