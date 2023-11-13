Oppo Pad Air powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC was launched last year. Now, the Oppo Pad Air 2 is said to be in the works as the next tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand. As per a new leak, the Oppo Pad Air 2 may debut alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series of smartphones. The Oppo Pad Air 2 is likely to come as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go. The latter was released in select countries with an 11.35-inch 2.4K display and an 8,000mAh battery.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) hinted in the comment session of a Weibo post that the OnePlus Pad Air 2 would launch in China this month alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series. However, the latest leaks suggest that the launch of the Oppo Reno 11 series would take place in December.

Oppo Pad Air 2 had been in the news recently as it allegedly grabbed radio certification in China in July and was speculated to go official alongside the already launched Oppo Find N3 Flip. The upcoming tablet is also said debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go.

Pricing for the OnePlus Pad Go in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (1,720x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a fixed 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad Air was launched in India in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in a single Grey colour option.

The Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Further, the tablet offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It also supports on-the-go (OTG) data transfer. The tablet carries a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

