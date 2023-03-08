Technology News

Oppo Pad 2 Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC Ahead of Debut: Details

Oppo Pad 2 is tipped to offer support for 67W fast charging.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 19:33 IST
Oppo Pad 2 Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC Ahead of Debut: Details

Oppo Pad 2 is expected to succeed the Oppo Pad that was launched last year

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 2 was spotted on multiple Geekbench listings
  • The tablet is tipped to come with Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Oppo Pad 2 had 1160 and 3186 points in single-core and multi-core tests

Oppo Pad 2 has been spotted on a popular benchmarking website, hinting at the launch of the company's next tablet. The Chinese smartphone maker launched its first tablet, the Oppo Pad, last year. This was followed by the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. The company is reportedly working on a successor to Oppo Pad, and the purported tablet's key specifications have now been spotted online. While Oppo hasn't shared any details on the same until now, the upcoming Oppo Pad 2 is speculated to launch in the coming months.

According to a report by GoAndroid, the Oppo Pad 2 is listed on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Listings for Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6 benchmarks of the device with the model number OPD2201 suggest that the upcoming tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz and 7.34 GB of RAM. This suggests that the tablet could be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Additionally, the Oppo Pad 2 has scored 1,160 points in the single-core test and 3,186 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6.

However, on Geekbench 5, it has scored 899 in single-core and 3079 in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the Oppo Pad 2 is likely to run on Android 13- based ColorOS 13 on top. The device will pack 8GB of RAM and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Meanwhile, a previous report has suggested that the upcoming Oppo Pad 2 could be launched in India soon. It is expected to launch as the successor to the Oppo Pad that was launched last year. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Pad that was launched last year packs an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For optics, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Pad 2 specifications, Oppo, Geekbench
