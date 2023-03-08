Oppo Pad 2 has been spotted on a popular benchmarking website, hinting at the launch of the company's next tablet. The Chinese smartphone maker launched its first tablet, the Oppo Pad, last year. This was followed by the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. The company is reportedly working on a successor to Oppo Pad, and the purported tablet's key specifications have now been spotted online. While Oppo hasn't shared any details on the same until now, the upcoming Oppo Pad 2 is speculated to launch in the coming months.

According to a report by GoAndroid, the Oppo Pad 2 is listed on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Listings for Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6 benchmarks of the device with the model number OPD2201 suggest that the upcoming tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz and 7.34 GB of RAM. This suggests that the tablet could be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Additionally, the Oppo Pad 2 has scored 1,160 points in the single-core test and 3,186 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6.

However, on Geekbench 5, it has scored 899 in single-core and 3079 in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the Oppo Pad 2 is likely to run on Android 13- based ColorOS 13 on top. The device will pack 8GB of RAM and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Meanwhile, a previous report has suggested that the upcoming Oppo Pad 2 could be launched in India soon. It is expected to launch as the successor to the Oppo Pad that was launched last year. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Pad that was launched last year packs an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For optics, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

