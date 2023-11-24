Oppo Pad Air 2 was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series smartphones. The new affordable Android tablet by the Chinese electronic brand runs on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Oppo Pad Air 2 comes with upgrades over the original Oppo Pad Air. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Oppo Pad Air 2 seems to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go that went official in India in October.

Oppo Pad Air 2 price

Oppo Pad Air 2 is currently up for pre-order with a price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models are listed for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) respectively. It is offered in Space Gray and Streamer Silver colour options.

To recall, the OnePlus Pad Go was launched in India in October first week with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The Oppo Pad Air was released in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Oppo Pad Air 2 specifications

As expected, Oppo's new tablet shares its overall design and specifications with the OnePlus Pad Go. The Oppo Pad Air 2 runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 and features an 11.4-inch 2.4K (1,720x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 86dB loudness. The Oppo Pad Air 2 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It has a 5.89mm thickness and weighs 538 grams.

