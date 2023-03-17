Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year with three purported models - the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Previous reports have suggested that the tablets could launch at a second Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of the year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models launched in February 2022. Now, a new report has suggested some key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model.
Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) suggested in a tweet that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Qualcomm chipset for Galaxy also powers the Galaxy S23 series including the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
According to the tipster, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also have a 10,880mAh battery, which is three percent less than the 11,220mAh battery the South Korean tech giant used on last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy is more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset used in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, implying that the 2023 model could offer longer battery life.
A previous report had suggested that Samsung may include IP67 dust and water resistance rating on its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, a long-awaited feature for the company's high-end tablets.
The Galaxy Tab S9 series is rumoured to launch in the latter half of this year, possibly at a second Galaxy Unpacked event, although no official confirmation is available yet.
