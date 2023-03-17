Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series tipped to come with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 17:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (pictured) series was launched in February 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to launch later this year
  • The series will likely include a base, Plus, and an Ultra model
  • The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is tipped to pack a 10,880mAh battery

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year with three purported models - the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Previous reports have suggested that the tablets could launch at a second Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of the year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models launched in February 2022. Now, a new report has suggested some key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) suggested in a tweet that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Qualcomm chipset for Galaxy also powers the Galaxy S23 series including the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also have a 10,880mAh battery, which is three percent less than the 11,220mAh battery the South Korean tech giant used on last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy is more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset used in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, implying that the 2023 model could offer longer battery life.

A previous report had suggested that Samsung may include IP67 dust and water resistance rating on its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, a long-awaited feature for the company's high-end tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is rumoured to launch in the latter half of this year, possibly at a second Galaxy Unpacked event, although no official confirmation is available yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bandai Namco Invests in Pune-Based Game Studio SuperGaming: Details
