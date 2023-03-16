Oppo Find X6 series is all set to hit the Chinese market on March 21. Oppo, via its official Weibo account, has confirmed the arrival of the new Find X series smartphones. The lineup could include the regular Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro and they will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad 2. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets via its official online store. In addition, the colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Find X6 series have been leaked online.

The Oppo Find X6 series will be launched on March 21. The Oppo Pad 2, the successor to last year's Oppo Pad will also debut alongside the flagship smartphones. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that Oppo Find X6 series will have MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad branded camera setup.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Find X6 series and Oppo Pad 2 via its official website in China and JD.com. However, the pricing details are unknown at this moment.

Separately, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) via Twitter leaked the colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. As per the tipster, the vanilla model will ship in starry sky black and snowy mountain gold shades. It could be offered in single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The Oppo Find X6 Pro, on the other hand, is said to debut in cloud ink black and Feiquan green shades and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X6 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and the Oppo Find X6 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both models are said to carry triple rear cameras.

Meanwhile, a recent Geekbench listing suggested Snapdragon 888 SoC on the Oppo Pad 2. It could run on Android 13- based ColorOS 13 on top and could pack 8GB of RAM.

