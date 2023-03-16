Technology News
Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 Launch Set for March 21; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Oppo Find X6 series is up for pre-orders in China via Oppo Mall and JD.com.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 March 2023 13:22 IST
Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Pad 2 Launch Set for March 21; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series will feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras
  • The pro model could debut in cloud ink black and Feiquan green shades
  • Oppo Find X6 could be offered in single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option

Oppo Find X6 series is all set to hit the Chinese market on March 21. Oppo, via its official Weibo account, has confirmed the arrival of the new Find X series smartphones. The lineup could include the regular Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro and they will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad 2. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets via its official online store. In addition, the colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Find X6 series have been leaked online.

The Oppo Find X6 series will be launched on March 21. The Oppo Pad 2, the successor to last year's Oppo Pad will also debut alongside the flagship smartphones. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that Oppo Find X6 series will have MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad branded camera setup.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Find X6 series and Oppo Pad 2 via its official website in China and JD.com. However, the pricing details are unknown at this moment.

Separately, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) via Twitter leaked the colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. As per the tipster, the vanilla model will ship in starry sky black and snowy mountain gold shades. It could be offered in single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The Oppo Find X6 Pro, on the other hand, is said to debut in cloud ink black and Feiquan green shades and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X6 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and the Oppo Find X6 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both models are said to carry triple rear cameras.

Meanwhile, a recent Geekbench listing suggested Snapdragon 888 SoC on the Oppo Pad 2. It could run on Android 13- based ColorOS 13 on top and could pack 8GB of RAM.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Pad 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.