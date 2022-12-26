Technology News

Oppo Watch 3 was released in China earlier this year in August.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 December 2022 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo had previously launched the Oppo Pad Air tablet in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 3 features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display
  • It could pack a 400mAh battery with up to 4 days of typical backup
  • Oppo Pad 2 may launch in China ahead of India

Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 are soon expected to make their way to the Indian market. The tablet is yet to be officially unveiled, whereas the smartwatch was released in China earlier this year in August. The report also includes the expected price of the Oppo Pad 2 in India. The pricing of the Oppo Watch 3 is still under wraps. However, the report mentions that this smartwatch will arrive in India with a new colour variant as well.

Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 price in India, launch details

According to a 91Mobiles report citing information from tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Pad 2 and the Oppo Watch 3 might be launched in India in March or in the first half of April next year. Oppo could unveil the tablet in China ahead of the expected India launch.

Furthermore, the Oppo Pad 2 is tipped to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 at the time of launch. The company had previously launched the Oppo Pad Air in India for a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

There is no word regarding the specifications of the Oppo Pad 2. To recall, its predecessor Oppo Pad features an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This Oppo tablet is equipped with an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In addition to the details about the tablet, the report does not mention the expected India pricing information of the Oppo Watch 3. This smartwatch was launched in China starting at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000). This smartwatch gets a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 372x430 pixels resolution. It packs a 400mAh battery, which is claimed to have a 4-day battery life.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
