Xiaomi Pad 6 series is believed to be in the works. The lineup is said to include the vanilla Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro 5G. Now, two of these tablets have been reportedly spotted in the MIUI code. The tablets are purportedly codenamed pipa and liuqin. Furthermore, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the standard model could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

According to a recent report by XiaomiUI, two Xiaomi Pad 6 series tablets have surfaced in MIUI code. These tablets are believed to be the standard Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. Xiaomi is yet to officially delve into the details regarding the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is reportedly codenamed 'liuqin' and bears the model number M81. It is said to get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,880x2,880 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is a significant jump from the Snapdragon 870-powered Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro.

There are reportedly two cameras on the back, including the main camera and a depth sensor. It also gets a front-facing snapper. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is expected to feature a quad stereo speaker setup and NFC support. The company will reportedly launch this tablet only in China.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications (rumoured)

This Xiaomi tablet is supposedly codenamed 'pipa' and carries the model number M82. The vanilla Xiaomi Pad 6 is said to get a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is said to be more power efficient than the Snapdragon 860 SoC featured on its predecessor, the Xiaomi Pad 5. The report suggests that this tablet could be launched in China, along with India and other global markets.

