Oppo Pad 3 may launch later this year as a successor to the Oppo Pad 2, which was introduced in China in March 2023. The company has yet to announce the official moniker or its specifications, but details about it have now surfaced online. A tipster has leaked several key features of the purported Oppo Pad 3 with details of its chipset, battery, charging, camera, display and other specifications. The tablet is tipped to launch with considerable upgrades over the preceding model. It is also expected to launch outside China as rebranded device.

Oppo Pad 3 specifications, features (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims via a Weibo post that the Oppo Pad 3 is likely to sport a 12.1-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,120 pixels) LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 900 nits peak brightness level. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Pad 3 is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet is likely to be backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. For security, it is said to feature a "fingerprint-free unlocking system" (translated from Chinese) which suggests it might offer a face unlock feature.

According to the leak, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to feature a metal body. It is also likely to be launched alongside the Oppo Pencil 2. It is not clear if the stylus will be available in a bundle with the tablet or will need to be bought separately. The Oppo Pencil 2 is said to feature a linear motor for haptic feedback, similar to Apple's new Pencil Pro.

The Oppo Pad 3 is also expected to launch outside Chinese markets as a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2, since the OnePlus Pad launched as a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad 2.

