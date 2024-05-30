Technology News

Oppo Pad 3 Key Specifications Leak Online; Might Sport 12.1-Inch LCD Screen

Oppo Pad 3 is said to be backed by a 9,510mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 May 2024 18:41 IST
Oppo Pad 3 Key Specifications Leak Online; Might Sport 12.1-Inch LCD Screen

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 is expected to succeed the Oppo Pad 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 3 is likely to sport a 13-megapixel main rear camera
  • The tablet is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM
  • The Oppo Pad 3 is expected ti support 67W fast charging
Oppo Pad 3 may launch later this year as a successor to the Oppo Pad 2, which was introduced in China in March 2023. The company has yet to announce the official moniker or its specifications, but details about it have now surfaced online. A tipster has leaked several key features of the purported Oppo Pad 3 with details of its chipset, battery, charging, camera, display and other specifications. The tablet is tipped to launch with considerable upgrades over the preceding model. It is also expected to launch outside China as rebranded device.

Oppo Pad 3 specifications, features (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims via a Weibo post that the Oppo Pad 3 is likely to sport a 12.1-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,120 pixels) LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 900 nits peak brightness level. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the Oppo Pad 3 is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet is likely to be backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. For security, it is said to feature a "fingerprint-free unlocking system" (translated from Chinese) which suggests it might offer a face unlock feature.

According to the leak, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to feature a metal body. It is also likely to be launched alongside the Oppo Pencil 2. It is not clear if the stylus will be available in a bundle with the tablet or will need to be bought separately. The Oppo Pencil 2 is said to feature a linear motor for haptic feedback, similar to Apple's new Pencil Pro.

The Oppo Pad 3 is also expected to launch outside Chinese markets as a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2, since the OnePlus Pad launched as a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad 2.

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9,510mAh
Further reading: Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Pad 3 launch, Oppo Pad 3 specifications, Oppo, Oppo Pad 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
