Oppo Pad 3 Pro will launch soon in China. The company has announced the launch date of the tablet and confirmed a few key details. The design, colour options as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Oppo tablet have been revealed. The company has affirmed the chipset details of the Pad 3 Pro as well. It is speculated to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2. Notably, Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 series of smartphones in China on October 24.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date, Color Options, RAM, Storage Variants

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro will launch in China on October 24 at 7pm local time, according to a Weibo post by Oppo. The official listing of the tablet on the Oppo China e-store reveals that the tablet will be available in Dawn Gold and Night Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways. It is currently available for pre-order in China via the brand's e-store and other leading e-commerce platforms.

Oppo's e-store listing for the Pad 3 Pro shows the tablet in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Design, Features

The design of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro appears to be the same as that of the OnePlus Pad 2. The circular rear camera module of the upcoming tablet is placed similarly to the OnePlus model. The promotional images show that the tablet will come with support for a stylus and a keyboard, just like the OnePlus Pad 2. Both colour variants of the Pad 3 Pro appear with a glossy finish.

Oppo has confirmed that the Pad 3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Leading Edition" chipset. As the design is similar, the Pad 3 Pro is expected to launch as a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2, which launched in India in July with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro, therefore, could share similar features as the OnePlus Pad 2, which ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, a 12.1-inch 144Hz 3K LCD screen, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For optics, the tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.