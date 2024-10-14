Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed

Oppo Pad 3 Pro could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 18:59 IST
Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 Pro will come in Dawn Gold and Night Blue (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 3 Pro will support up to 16GB of RAM
  • The tablet will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Leading Edition" SoC
  • The Oppo Pad 3 Pro will have stylus and keyboard support
Advertisement

Oppo Pad 3 Pro will launch soon in China. The company has announced the launch date of the tablet and confirmed a few key details. The design, colour options as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Oppo tablet have been revealed. The company has affirmed the chipset details of the Pad 3 Pro as well. It is speculated to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2. Notably, Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 series of smartphones in China on October 24.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date, Color Options, RAM, Storage Variants

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro will launch in China on October 24 at 7pm local time, according to a Weibo post by Oppo. The official listing of the tablet on the Oppo China e-store reveals that the tablet will be available in Dawn Gold and Night Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways. It is currently available for pre-order in China via the brand's e-store and other leading e-commerce platforms.

Oppo's e-store listing for the Pad 3 Pro shows the tablet in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Design, Features

The design of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro appears to be the same as that of the OnePlus Pad 2. The circular rear camera module of the upcoming tablet is placed similarly to the OnePlus model. The promotional images show that the tablet will come with support for a stylus and a keyboard, just like the OnePlus Pad 2. Both colour variants of the Pad 3 Pro appear with a glossy finish.

Oppo has confirmed that the Pad 3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Leading Edition" chipset. As the design is similar, the Pad 3 Pro is expected to launch as a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2, which launched in India in July with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. 

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro, therefore, could share similar features as the OnePlus Pad 2, which ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, a 12.1-inch 144Hz 3K LCD screen, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For optics, the tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Pad 3 Pro, Oppo Pad 3 Pro design, Oppo Pad 3 Pro launch, Oppo Pad 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Pad 2, Oppo, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  5. iQOO 13 Could Get an RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Core Specifications Surface in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Cancer Treatment in Mice With Radioactive Beam Could Open Up a High-Precision Technique to Treat Humans
  2. Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says
  3. Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  5. TSMC Plans More Chip Plants in Europe, Taiwan Official Says
  6. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions
  7. Binance Executive Denied Bail in Nigeria Money Laundering Case
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site With Key Specifications
  9. ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked
  10. El Nino Drives Record Global Temperatures in 2023, Studies Reveal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »