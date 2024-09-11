Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra will reportedly sport 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with an anti-reflective coating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2024 13:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to succeed the Tab S9 series (pictured above)

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is reported to have anti-reflective screens
  • The purported tablets may come with 12-megapixel selfie cameras
  • Samsung is speculated to launch them in October
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series is expected to launch in October. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the tablet series have leaked online. The leak suggests that the series may come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with an anti-reflective coating on top, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which launched in January. The report also features images of the purported tablets, showcasing their design and the inclusion of a notch on the top-end model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Design, Specifications (Leaked)

This information comes from Android Headlines who obtained rendered images along with the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is said to be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, matching the specifications of its predecessor.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is speculated to sport a single 12-megapixel front camera, whereas the Ultra model may come with dual 12-megapixel selfie shooters. The camera module on the Ultra is said to be housed in a notch placed at the top centre of the display. Both models may have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra are tipped to feature 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. Both screens are reported to have an anti-reflective coating on top. The South Korean technology conglomerate also applies this coating on its flagship smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – which is made possibly by a nano-scale layering process. Enhanced Armor Aluminum frame is said to be featured on both models, along with an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ will reportedly be backed by a 10,090mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may have a 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus specifications, samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
PS5 Pro Revealed With Upgraded GPU, More Storage, but No Disc Drive; Launch Set for November

