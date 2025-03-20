Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again

Both tablets are tipped to carry Exynos 1580 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will likely succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series may support 45W wired fast charging
  • Both tablets are expected to have IP68 dust and water-resistant rating
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series are tipped to get metal bodies
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series details have surfaced online again. Previous leaks suggested the expected prices of the purported tablets in the US and some of their probable features. A new report has hinted at the likely prices of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE models in Europe and shared leaked design renders of the tablets. Some key specifications of the base Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ variant have also been tipped. Both tablets will likely be offered in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Features, Design, Price  (Expected)

According to a Winfuture.de report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ tablets will be powered by Exynos 1580 chipset, which is also found in the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. The tablets are expected to carry 13-megapixel rear and 12-megapixel front cameras. They are expected to be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The base Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE will likely have a 10.9-inch display with a 2,304x1,440-pixel resolution, while the Tab S10 FE+ is expected to feature a larger 13.1-inch screen with a 2,880x1,800-pixel resolution. The tablets could have 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries, respectively. Both variants are tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets suggest that they will offer S Pen support. Both variants appear in dark grey/black, light grey, and light blue shades. A circular rear camera slot is placed in the top left corner and the display is seen with uniform, thick bezels. The bottom edge holds the USB Type-C port and speaker slots.

samsung galaxy tab s10 fe plus winfuturede inline galaxy Tab S10 FE series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (right) leaked renders
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

Samsung is expected to price the base Galaxy Tab S10 FE option with 8GB + 128GB at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 54,400), whereas the 12GB + 256GB configuration could cost EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 63,700). Meanwhile, the 5G-supported versions of the tablet are tipped to cost EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 63,700) and EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 73,100) for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ price will likely start at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant may be listed at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 79,600). For the 5G-supported versions, customers may have to shell out EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 79,600) and EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 89,000), respectively. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series may launch by the first week of April. Both variants are said to get metal bodies with IP68-rated builds. They are expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which were unveiled in October 2023.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
