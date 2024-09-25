Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch on September 26.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 18:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series may launch with a Plus and an Ultra variant
  • The tablets are expected to go on sale from October 4
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets may support USB 3.2 Gen 1 storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected be unveiled on September 26. The company has yet to officially confirm the launch date of the tablet lineup. However, Samsung recently opened 'pre-reservations' for its upcoming tablets in India. Amidst the anticipated launch of the tablets, their prices alongside some key features were accidentally leaked online. Colour options for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have also been tipped. The series is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, details for which were also reportedly revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date, Colours (Expected)

Samsung accidentally revealed the price, sale date, and colour options of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, according to a report by YTechB . The company reportedly briefly disclosed the details on the Samsung US website, which accidentally confirmed a few key features as well.

The report notes that the 12GB + 256GB option of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ will likely be priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 83,600), while the 12GB + 512GB variant could launch at $1,119.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,300). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is said to be listed at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,300) as well. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants of the top-of-the-line tablet will likely be marked at $1,319.99 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000) and $1,619.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,100), respectively.

Both Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets are said to be offered in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colourways. They will reportedly be available for purchase starting October 4.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series variants are expected to support USB 3.2 Gen 1 onboard storage and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They may support extended storage up to 1.5TB via a microSD card.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablets are tipped to feature 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras. The Plus variant is expected to sport a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Ultra version may get dual 12-megapixel front-facing cameras.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ could carry a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800 x 1,752 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will likely come with a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960 x 1,848 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The Plus option may weigh 861.8g, while the Ultra version could weigh 1.06kg.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
