Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Moniker Spotted on Official Site; May Launch in H1 2025

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could launch alongside a Plus variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 14:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Moniker Spotted on Official Site; May Launch in H1 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly working on Tab S10 FE Wi-Fi only, 5G variants
  • The tablets could launch by July 31, 2025
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 FE may get a 12-megapixel main rear camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could launch soon as the tablet's moniker has surfaced online. The upcoming tablet could be unveiled alongside a Plus variant as well, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 FE as watered-down variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10. The Galaxy Tab S10 lineup include the base, Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra variants, and were unveiled in India and globally in September.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Launch (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE moniker has appeared on the Samsung US website. A footnote on the website says that the company is offering US customers one year of Goodnotes for free with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S10 or Tab S10 FE series tablet.samsung galaxy tab s10 fe moniker samsung us inline tab s10fe

The footnote on the Samsung US website mentions that the offer is applicable to customers who make their purchases by July 31, 2025. This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will likely launch before that date. It is speculated to arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January next year.

The mention of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series suggests that alongside the vanilla Fan Edition version, there could be a Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ variant. Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets in October 2023.

A Galaxy Club report claims that Samsung is currently working on tablets with model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B, which are said to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE 5G tablets carry the model numbers SM-X510 and SM-X516B, respectively.

The report adds that the base Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could be equipped with a 12-megapixel main rear camera unit. If true, this will be an upgrade over the 8-megapixel main camera of the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Moniker Spotted on Official Site; May Launch in H1 2025
