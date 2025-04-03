Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets have IP68-rated dust and water-resistant builds.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is offered in grey, light blue and silver shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets run on Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Both tablets have 13-megapixel rear cameras, 12-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets are compatible with the S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series was launched in select global markets, including India, on Wednesday. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+, which are available in Wi-Fi and 5G options. The tablets are powered by in-house Exynos 1580​ chipsets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and have IP68-rated dust and water-resistant builds. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets are equipped with several AI features as well, like Google's Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Solve Math, and Best Face.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price in India for the Wi-Fi version starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced Rs. 53,999. The 5G version is listed at Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Wi-Fi option of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is marked at Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 5G version of the tablet costs Rs. 63,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 73,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is available for purchase in the country via the Samsung India website and both tablets are offered in Grey, Light Blue, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Features, Specifications

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,440x2,304 pixels) TFT LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of high brightness level, and Vision Booster support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ carries a 13.1-inch display. Both tablets come with Exynos 1580​ SoC with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It supports storage expansion to up to 2TB via a microSD card. They run on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series get a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor at the back, and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide angle lens at the front for selfies and video calls. They are compatible with the S Pen but they do not ship with it. They have dual speaker units and have an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are equipped with several AI-backed features like Google's Circle to Search. Productivity tools like Samsung Notes include features like Solve Math and Handwriting Help, which are said to help with quick calculations and tidy notes. The Book Cover Keyboard for the tablets has a dedicated Galaxy AI Key which can launch the customisable AI assistant with a single tap. The tablets support AI-based imaging and video editing tools like Object Eraser, Best Face and Auti Trim as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ pack 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries respectively, with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. For security, they have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They also feature Samsung Knox security.

The base Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE model measures 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.0mm in size. Its Wi-Fi edition weighs 497g, while the 5G variant weighs 500g. The Plus version has dimensions of ​300.6 x 194.7 x 6.0mm​, while its Wi-Fi and 5G options weigh 664g and 668g, respectively.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 1440x2340 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 1440x2304 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
