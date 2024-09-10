Technology News
Realme Pad 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for September 13; Key Specifications Revealed

Realme Pad 2 Lite will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2024 20:05 IST
Realme Pad 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for September 13; Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 2 Lite (pictured) is expected to launch in at least two colourways

  • Realme Pad 2 Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • The tablet runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • The Realme Pad 2 Lite is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery
Realme Pad 2 Lite will be launched in India later this week, the company confirmed on Tuesday. With only a few days to go until the tablet is introduced in the country, Realme has revealed some of its key specifications, giving us an idea of what to expect from the device. It will be launched in India alongside the Realme P2 Pro, the company's upcoming smartphone that is confirmed to sport a curved display and offer support for 80W charging.

Realme Pad 2 Lite India Launch Date Confirmed

The upcoming Realme Pad 2 Lite will be launched in India on September 13 at an event that will take place at 12pm IST, according to the company. The Realme P2 Pro is also confirmed to launch at the same event.

It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme's online store. The announcement also shows the tablet in black and purple colourways, with a dual tone design on the rear panel. 

Realme Pad 2 Lite Specifications (Expected)

According to details posted by the company on a landing page for the device, the Realme Pad 2 Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and will be equipped with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The firm says it will be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Realme Pad 2 Lite will sport a flat display with a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the company. It will also run on Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14. The tablet will also feature four stereo speakers and pack an 8,300mAh battery.  

