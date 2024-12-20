Samsung Galaxy S10 FE is rumoured to be in development and may debut as the successor to the Galaxy Tab 9 FE, which was launched in October last year. Ahead of its anticipated release, a key component of the purported tablet was spotted on an Indian certification website, hinting at its possible launch in the country. This model is speculated to join the Galaxy Tab S10 series which comprises the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE BIS Listing

As per a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE may come in two models with different battery capacities. The components were listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website — a national body responsible for the standardisation, marking, and quality certification of goods that will be sold in India. The dual batteries were reportedly discovered on the website with the model numbers EB-BX526ABE and EB-BX526ABY.

The listing of two batteries reportedly suggests that two models of the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE may be available in India. Leaks suggest that the other model could be a Galaxy Tab S10 FE variant. However, the listing does not reveal any other specifications, nor does it hint towards a launch date.

This development builds upon the recent discovery of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE moniker on the official Samsung US website. A footnote on the website says that the company is offering US customers one year of Goodnotes for free with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S10 or Tab S10 FE series tablet. It is said to be applicable on purchases made before July 31, 2025, suggesting that the purported tablet may be launched before that.

A previous report claims that Samsung is currently developing tablets sporting the model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B. These are said to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, respectively.

