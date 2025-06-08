Technology News
NASA-ISRO Launch Joint Space Biology Experiments on Axiom Mission 4

NASA and ISRO will launch joint space biology and tech experiments aboard Axiom Mission 4, studying muscle cells, seed growth, microalgae, water bears, and screen usage in microgravity to aid future deep-space missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2025 20:06 IST
NASA-ISRO Launch Joint Space Biology Experiments on Axiom Mission 4

Photo Credit: inStem, India

NASA and ISRO will launch joint space biology and tech experiments aboard Axiom Mission 4

  • ISRO's Myogenesis study explores muscle repair in space
  • Microalgae and seeds tested for food and recycling in orbit
  • Tardigrades and display tech studied under space conditions
NASA and India's space agency ISRO are collaborating on a suite of science investigations aboard Axiom Mission 4, a private astronaut mission to the International Space Station set to launch no earlier than June 10 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission will carry experiments probing human biology, plant growth, and technology use in microgravity. Investigations include Myogenesis-ISRO (studying muscle stem cells and mitochondrial function), Sprouts-ISRO (growing greengram and fenugreek seeds), Space Microalgae-ISRO (examining nutrient-packed green microalgae growth), Voyager Tardigrade-ISRO (testing tiny water bears in space), and Voyager Displays-ISRO (analyzing astronauts' use of electronic screens). These studies aim to maintain astronaut muscle and health, support food production in orbit, and improve life-support systems for long-duration missions.

Space Biology: Muscles, Seeds and Algae

According to NASA's official site, the Sprouts-ISRO investigation will germinate and grow greengram and fenugreek seeds aboard the ISS to study their development, genetics, and nutritional value in microgravity. Myogenesis-ISRO uses human muscle stem cell cultures to examine how spaceflight impairs muscle repair and mitochondrial metabolism, and tests chemicals to bolster muscle health during long missions. Space Microalgae-ISRO studies how green microalgae grow and adapt in microgravity, since rapidly growing, nutrient-packed algae could serve as a fresh food source and help recycle air and water on spacecraft.

Together, these space biology experiments could advance new ways to grow fresh food in orbit, maintain muscle mass during long missions, and even support treatments for muscle loss and nutrition on Earth.

Extremes and Human Factors in Orbit

The Voyager Displays-ISRO experiment examines how crew members interact with tablets and other electronic displays in microgravity, measuring pointing tasks, gaze behaviour, and stress or well-being indicators. Voyager Tardigrade-ISRO carries microscopic water bears (tardigrades) into space, reviving them in orbit and comparing their survival, reproduction, and gene expression to ground controls under cosmic radiation and extreme conditions.

By revealing what makes tardigrades so resilient, scientists hope to uncover ways to protect astronauts on long missions. The display study will guide better user-interface designs for spacecraft and could also benefit touchscreen technology on Earth.

 

Further reading: NASA, ISRO, spaceflight, biology, microgravity
