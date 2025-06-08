Technology News
English Edition

Chaurya Paatam, A Crime-Comedy Film with a Twist, Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Chaurya Paatam is a Telugu crime-comedy where a heist in a peaceful village turns into chaos. Now streaming in multiple languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2025 14:03 IST
Chaurya Paatam, A Crime-Comedy Film with a Twist, Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Chaurya Paatam is a Telugu crime comedy about a heist gone wrong. Now streaming on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • Four outsiders plan a heist in a village with zero crime record
  • Chaurya Paatam blends dark comedy with suspense and rural satire
  • Available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on Lionsgate
Advertisement

Chaurya Paatam is a Telugu-oriented film of 2025 that blends suspense and humour, set in a rural backdrop. The film has been directed by Nikhil Gollamari and produced by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, featuring Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna and Rajeev Kanakal in the main roles. It has been produced under the Nakkina Narratives banner. This movie offers a satirical take with a narrative set on stealing within a runtime of 124 minutes. This film is unique in storyline and concept, with engaging and spring performances that garnered the attention of the audiences and critics alike.

When and Where to Watch Chaurya Paatam

The theatrical release of the film took place on April 25, 2025. It was released on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play in various languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil on June 6, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Chaurya Paatam

Its official trailer introduced the audience to a village of Dhanapaali, which is known for its zero crime rate. There are four men who reach this village under the guise of documentary filmmakers and plan to rob this peaceful village. They plan to pull off the heist, thinking that the honesty of the village will go in their favour. However, they fail in their plan with unexpected turns, with sharp and clever villagers and buried secrets that flip the coin and their every move gets challenged. This heist unfolds chaotically with testing their loyalties and revealing the thin line between illusion and reality. Their smart robbery turns into a game of survival in that village, where nothing is as silent as it looks.

Cast and Crew of Chaurya Paatam

The cast and crew of the film included Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Mast Ali, Anji Valguman, Supriya Aysola and Edward Stevenson. The director of the film is Nikhil Gollamari, and the producer is Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Reception of Chaurya Paatam

Chaurya Paatam got mixed reviews from the critics. The film was praised for offering unique and engaging performances, while some felt that there was a lack of sharpness and wit. However, the film got a 7.6 score on IMDb.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Chaurya Paatam, Chaurya Paatam 2025, Chaurya Paatam OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PhonePe to Launch UPI Payments App for Feature Phones With P2P Transfers, Offline QR Payments
Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online
Chaurya Paatam, A Crime-Comedy Film with a Twist, Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites from California Using Veteran Falcon 9 Booster
  2. Chaurya Paatam, A Crime-Comedy Film with a Twist, Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  3. Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  4. Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Romantic Comedy
  5. Top Five ChatGPT Prompts to Boost Productivity at Work
  6. Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang
  7. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge
  8. Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky
  9. NASA’s RASSOR Robot Digs Deep into Moon Mining Future with Successful Test
  10. Europa Could Briefly Sustain Life When the Sun Becomes a Red Giant Star, Scientists Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »