Chaurya Paatam is a Telugu-oriented film of 2025 that blends suspense and humour, set in a rural backdrop. The film has been directed by Nikhil Gollamari and produced by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, featuring Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna and Rajeev Kanakal in the main roles. It has been produced under the Nakkina Narratives banner. This movie offers a satirical take with a narrative set on stealing within a runtime of 124 minutes. This film is unique in storyline and concept, with engaging and spring performances that garnered the attention of the audiences and critics alike.

When and Where to Watch Chaurya Paatam

The theatrical release of the film took place on April 25, 2025. It was released on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play in various languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil on June 6, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Chaurya Paatam

Its official trailer introduced the audience to a village of Dhanapaali, which is known for its zero crime rate. There are four men who reach this village under the guise of documentary filmmakers and plan to rob this peaceful village. They plan to pull off the heist, thinking that the honesty of the village will go in their favour. However, they fail in their plan with unexpected turns, with sharp and clever villagers and buried secrets that flip the coin and their every move gets challenged. This heist unfolds chaotically with testing their loyalties and revealing the thin line between illusion and reality. Their smart robbery turns into a game of survival in that village, where nothing is as silent as it looks.

Cast and Crew of Chaurya Paatam

The cast and crew of the film included Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Mast Ali, Anji Valguman, Supriya Aysola and Edward Stevenson. The director of the film is Nikhil Gollamari, and the producer is Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Reception of Chaurya Paatam

Chaurya Paatam got mixed reviews from the critics. The film was praised for offering unique and engaging performances, while some felt that there was a lack of sharpness and wit. However, the film got a 7.6 score on IMDb.