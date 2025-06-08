Technology News
English Edition

Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Get Away is a British comedy-horror film where a family's vacation spirals into chaos. Now streaming on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2025 13:02 IST
Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Get Away (2024) is a British comedy-horror with Nick Frost, now streaming on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • A British family's vacation turns into a nightmare on a Swedish island
  • Blend of dark comedy and folk horror elements
  • Available in multiple languages on JioHotstar from June 6, 2025
Advertisement

Get Away is a British comedy and horror genre film that premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2024. Directed by Steffen Haars and written by Nick Frost, the movie features a British family who plan for a vacation, but that turns into a nightmare experience. They go for a peaceful adventure into the remote Swedish Island, which gets twisted into a dark and sinister scenario. With a folk horror and dark comedy blend, this film navigates the deception, cultural clash, and survival in an isolated place. There are eerie surprises as the story moves further. Get Away offers a gripping, yet satirical journey featuring family strength.

When and Where to Watch

It was released in the UK in theatres on January 10, 2025. Further, the film was internationally available on Amazon Prime Video. Now it is set to stream on JioHotstar from June 6, 2025, in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

There is a Smith family in the movie, with husband, wife and children in their teenage years. They are travelling for a family vacation to the remote island of Svalta to participate in the Karantan Festival, which is known for its rural charm and folklore. In the beginning, the family is welcomed by the locals, who seem quite rehearsed out of anxiety.

As they settle, certain odd things take place with disturbing rituals. Further, the island's frightening traditions led to unravel their safety. Now, what started as a peaceful vacation changes into a distressing, mistrustful, and cultural distortion. Smiths need to uncover the dark secrets behind their weird and eerie traditions and fight to run from their before becoming the permanent residents of this haunted island of serial killing.

Cast and Crew

The film features Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres, Ville Virtanen, Jouko Ahola, Anitta Suikkari and more. The film has been produced by John Hegeman, Lee Kim, Nick Frost, and others under the banner of XYZ Films and Wayward Entertainment

Reception

Get Away gained recognition from viewers and critics with an IMDb rating of 53. It holds a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This film was praised by critics for its unique mixed version of horror and comedy, and the performances of the cast.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Get Away, Nick Frost, Aisling Bea
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Five ChatGPT Prompts to Boost Productivity at Work
Devika and Danny, A New Telugu Drama, Is Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar
Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  2. Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Romantic Comedy
  3. Top Five ChatGPT Prompts to Boost Productivity at Work
  4. Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang
  5. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge
  6. Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky
  7. NASA’s RASSOR Robot Digs Deep into Moon Mining Future with Successful Test
  8. Europa Could Briefly Sustain Life When the Sun Becomes a Red Giant Star, Scientists Say
  9. Seismic Mystery Solved: NASA’s SWOT Satellite Detects Greenland Mega-Tsunamis
  10. MAVEN Reveals How Mars Lost Its Atmosphere and Became a Barren World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »