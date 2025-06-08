Get Away is a British comedy and horror genre film that premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2024. Directed by Steffen Haars and written by Nick Frost, the movie features a British family who plan for a vacation, but that turns into a nightmare experience. They go for a peaceful adventure into the remote Swedish Island, which gets twisted into a dark and sinister scenario. With a folk horror and dark comedy blend, this film navigates the deception, cultural clash, and survival in an isolated place. There are eerie surprises as the story moves further. Get Away offers a gripping, yet satirical journey featuring family strength.

When and Where to Watch

It was released in the UK in theatres on January 10, 2025. Further, the film was internationally available on Amazon Prime Video. Now it is set to stream on JioHotstar from June 6, 2025, in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

There is a Smith family in the movie, with husband, wife and children in their teenage years. They are travelling for a family vacation to the remote island of Svalta to participate in the Karantan Festival, which is known for its rural charm and folklore. In the beginning, the family is welcomed by the locals, who seem quite rehearsed out of anxiety.

As they settle, certain odd things take place with disturbing rituals. Further, the island's frightening traditions led to unravel their safety. Now, what started as a peaceful vacation changes into a distressing, mistrustful, and cultural distortion. Smiths need to uncover the dark secrets behind their weird and eerie traditions and fight to run from their before becoming the permanent residents of this haunted island of serial killing.

Cast and Crew

The film features Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres, Ville Virtanen, Jouko Ahola, Anitta Suikkari and more. The film has been produced by John Hegeman, Lee Kim, Nick Frost, and others under the banner of XYZ Films and Wayward Entertainment

Reception

Get Away gained recognition from viewers and critics with an IMDb rating of 53. It holds a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This film was praised by critics for its unique mixed version of horror and comedy, and the performances of the cast.