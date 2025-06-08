Single, Sree Vishnu's romantic comedy movie, after its big successful win at the box office. The movie is now available in the comfort of your home, as it is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Caarthick Raju directs the film; the film features Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the leading cast. Single is the story of a bachelor desperate to get married and comes across a woman named Purva. The best part is this movie is now available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

When and Where to Watch Single

Cast and Crew of Single

Single features Ketika Sharma and Ivana in the lead roles in the very fun-packed romantic comedy. Along with these supporting actors like VTV Ganesh and Kalpalatha, a cameo by Reba Monica John, Narne Nithin, and Maanasa Choudhary adds that extra flavor to the comic timing. It is produced by Geetha Arts and Kalya Films and directed by Caarthick Raju. Vishal Chandrasekhar gives the movie's music.

The Storyline of Single

Single is the story of a bachelor named Vijay, a bank employee. He desperately needs to get married; he then crosses the paths of Purva, played by Ketika Sharma, and falls in love. So, instead of following the old pattern of starting a conversation, Vijay does something different. To impress her, he goes the extra mile by faking a fake rescue mission at a metro station. As per his plan, the hired rowdies are supposed to paint him as a hero in Purva's eyes. But as fate has a different plan, there is an unsuspected onlooker, Ivana, in the role of Harini, who falls for Vijay.

What follows next is a classy yet funny love triangle as Vijay still tries to pursue Purva while also navigating through Harini's growing affection for him. To this chaos comes Aravind, played by Vennela Kishore, Vijay's childhood friend, who brings comic relief with his wit.

Reception

