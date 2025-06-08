Technology News
Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Romantic Comedy

The story of Sree Vishnu, A charming bachelor adorned by two women, is resolute in his decision to remain single.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2025 12:02 IST
Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Romantic Comedy

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Watch Single – the latest Telugu rom-com, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

  • Sree Vishnu's Single is now streaming in 5 languages on Amazon Prime
  • A fake rescue mission turns into a chaotic love triangle in Single
  • Ketika Sharma and Ivana blow everyone with their excellent performance
Single, Sree Vishnu's romantic comedy movie, after its big successful win at the box office. The movie is now available in the comfort of your home, as it is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Caarthick Raju directs the film; the film features Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the leading cast. Single is the story of a bachelor desperate to get married and comes across a woman named Purva. The best part is this movie is now available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

When and Where to Watch Single

After its successful box office numbers, Sree Vishnu's romantic comedy, Single, is now available on Amazon Prime.

Cast and Crew of Single

Single features Ketika Sharma and Ivana in the lead roles in the very fun-packed romantic comedy. Along with these supporting actors like VTV Ganesh and Kalpalatha, a cameo by Reba Monica John, Narne Nithin, and Maanasa Choudhary adds that extra flavor to the comic timing. It is produced by Geetha Arts and Kalya Films and directed by Caarthick Raju. Vishal Chandrasekhar gives the movie's music.

The Storyline of Single

Single is the story of a bachelor named Vijay, a bank employee. He desperately needs to get married; he then crosses the paths of Purva, played by Ketika Sharma, and falls in love. So, instead of following the old pattern of starting a conversation, Vijay does something different. To impress her, he goes the extra mile by faking a fake rescue mission at a metro station. As per his plan, the hired rowdies are supposed to paint him as a hero in Purva's eyes. But as fate has a different plan, there is an unsuspected onlooker, Ivana, in the role of Harini, who falls for Vijay.

What follows next is a classy yet funny love triangle as Vijay still tries to pursue Purva while also navigating through Harini's growing affection for him. To this chaos comes Aravind, played by Vennela Kishore, Vijay's childhood friend, who brings comic relief with his wit.

Reception

Single is the story of a bachelor named Vjay, in a desperate need to get married, it is when he comes across Purva, who he tries to impress by faking a rescue mission but instead ends up having unsuspected onlooker Harini, who falls for him. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8/10.

 

