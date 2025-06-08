Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Maps Fiery Atmosphere of Turbulent Exoplanet WASP-121b

James Webb Telescope reveals WASP-121b’s fiery atmosphere and clues to its violent origins.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2025 16:04 IST
James Webb Telescope Maps Fiery Atmosphere of Turbulent Exoplanet WASP-121b

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope captures detailed atmospheric data of the ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-121b

Highlights
  • JWST detects silicon monoxide in WASP-121b’s atmosphere for the first t
  • Methane was found on the nightside, indicating strong vertical atmosphe
  • WASP-121b likely migrated inward from a colder, distant formation zone
Advertisement

Astronomers have found a way to see through the turbulent atmosphere of a distant planet that experienced heat and gale-force winds — conditions that are thought to be similar to those on an early version of Earth that was also cold and blanketed by clouds. They accomplished it with the help of the NASA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). WASP-121b orbits 900 light-years from Earth and circles its star once every 30 hours. That is why it has been shaped like a football and cooked to such a high degree; one side may become hotter than 3,000°C, which is hot enough to melt iron. This hellish world's atmosphere has been analysed in unprecedented detail, revealing complex chemical signatures that hint at its violent origins and ongoing transformation.

JWST Detects Rare Molecules in WASP-121b's Atmosphere, Revealing Planet's Fiery Migration and Extreme Conditions

As per a recent report published by NASA, with JWST's Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument, scientists have been able to detect several molecules in the atmosphere of WASP-121b. A research study used a technique on a planetary atmosphere and found that silicon monoxide is the most important chemical. The research says that it developed early in the history of its star system, in a colder part of space, like Jupiter and Uranus in our solar system. This inward spiral, which was probably caused by gravity, cut off frozen material but let carbon-rich gas build up, which is what caused the present imbalance in the atmosphere.

The researchers used a three-dimensional model to depict how the temperature varies from the sunlit side to the night side of WASP-121b. They detected silicon monoxide, indicating that minerals were sponged up from the earliest asteroid impacts. It was hot, yes, but they detected methane on the nightside, a sign of vigorous up-and-down mixing that was pushing back toward the planet from cooler altitudes in the atmosphere. That flies in the face of everything we know about the atmospheres of other planets.

Observations of ultra-hot gas giants teach us about how atmospheres evolve, and JWST could share new insights. Then again, this could change the way we model and comprehend the formation of the planets around stars that aren't so friendly.

It's not what one would call a gentle planet, WASP-121b, a slapdash world. The observations made by JWST will be deeper, and scientists are eager to learn the variety of types of exoplanets out there in our galaxy.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, WASP-121b, exoplanets, planetary atmosphere, silicon monoxide, methane
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased
Starlink Reportedly Nears India Launch With DoT Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Maps Fiery Atmosphere of Turbulent Exoplanet WASP-121b
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites from California Using Veteran Falcon 9 Booster
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Unveils Galactic ‘Cotton Candy’ in the Large Magellanic Cloud
  2. James Webb Telescope Maps Fiery Atmosphere of Turbulent Exoplanet WASP-121b
  3. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites from California Using Veteran Falcon 9 Booster
  4. Chaurya Paatam, A Crime-Comedy Film with a Twist, Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  5. Get Away (2024), A British Comedy-Horror Film, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. Single Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Romantic Comedy
  7. Top Five ChatGPT Prompts to Boost Productivity at Work
  8. Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang
  9. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge
  10. Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »