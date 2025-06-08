WWDC 2025: How to Watch the Apple Keynote Live and What to Expect

WWDC 2025 event will kick off tomorrow (June 9). The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) — a five-day affair — will begin with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Continuing the trend of yesteryears, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already shared the timing and the full schedule for the event well in advance. It will spotlight the latest operating system (OS) iterations that power Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac computers.

Although new hardware announcements are unlikely, Apple is expected to focus on improving the artificial intelligence (AI) experience on its devices in a bid to deliver on its Apple Intelligence promise from 2024 and catch up to its rivals.

Apple WWDC 2025 Date, Keynote Time, and How to Watch Livestream

WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will begin with an in-person keynote for select developers by CEO Tim Cook on Monday at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The company has also confirmed that it will also be streamed live globally via the official YouTube channel, Apple website, Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app.

You can also watch the keynote address from the video embedded below.

Apple WWDC 2025 Full Schedule

Apple's keynote will preview all the updates and changes coming with the next iterations of Apple's OS updates such as iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Then, at 1 pm PT (1:30 am IST), it will host a Platforms State of the Union with a deeper dive into the advancements made in terms of software and platforms.

You can read more about what to expect from the Apple WWDC 2025 event here.

WWDC 2025 will host over 100 technical sessions with Apple experts, enabling developers to learn more about the latest frameworks and technologies, as per the company. They will also get access to guides and documentation which offer a deeper insight into the developer conference's highlights and biggest announcements.

Members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can connect with Apple experts through online group labs and have one-on-one appointments for advice and guidance on Apple Intelligence, design, and developer tools. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also entertain the winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge programme at Apple Park. A total of 50 distinguished winners, recognised for outstanding submissions, will also be granted a three-day experience at the company's headquarters.