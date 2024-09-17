Samsung announced on Tuesday that it is opening up pre-reservations ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets in India. Prospective buyers can pre-book the tablets at a nominal cost and take advantage of early access benefits, in addition to being the first ones to get it post-launch. This development comes amidst rumours that the Galaxy Tab S10 series could make its debut soon, with its renders and specifications already having surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy Tablets Pre-Reserve

In a press release, Samsung announced that pre-reservations for its upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets has now begun. Buyers can make the pre-reservation at a price of Rs. 1,000. Alongside receiving the tablet in the initial days after launch, they will also be able to enjoy benefits worth Rs. 3,499.

The pre-reserve is available on Samsung website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, and Samsung's authorised retail stores across India.

While the technology conglomerate did not delve into the details about its upcoming tablets, the teaser suggests they will be powered by Galaxy AI – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. It is speculated to be the Galaxy Tab S10 series that have been rumoured to debut this year comprising two models: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra are reported to feature 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may have 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is speculated to be equipped with a single 12-megapixel front camera, whereas the Ultra model may sport dual 12-megapixel selfie cameras. At the back, both tablets are reported to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ may be backed by a 10,090mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could have an 11,200mAh battery.