Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be launched in the coming days, alongside the company's Galaxy Tab S10 series. The purported 'Fan Edition' smartphone is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE (Review) that was launched a year ago, and is expected to arrive with support for the company's Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is also expected to debut soon, as the company recently opened reservations for its next generation of tablets in India, but an official launch date is still awaited.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S10 Series Launch Date Leak

The South Korean technology conglomerate may have inadvertently revealed the date of its next launch event in a video that was recently posted by a subsidiary and spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @chunvn8888. The video appears to have been unlisted and then re-uploaded by Samsung Vietnam, and it reveals that a Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on September 26, and also reveals that the upcoming devices will offer Galaxy AI features.

According to the video, the launch event will take place at 10pm in Vietnam. This suggests that viewers in India will be able to tune in at 8:30pm IST. It's worth keeping in mind that Samsung is yet to announce a date for its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event, so the purported September 26 date should be taken with a grain of salt.

Earlier this week, Samsung opened 'pre-reservations' for its upcoming tablets in India, allowing customers to pay Rs. 1,000 to purchase the tablets in exchange for early access offers. The promotion is available via the Samsung website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be equipped with an Exynos 2400e processor and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S20 Ultra will reportedly arrive with 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The former could feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, while the Ultra model is said to be equipped with dual 12-megapixel front facing cameras. Both models may have a 13-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.