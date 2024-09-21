Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Launch on September 26

Samsung Vietnam may have inadvertently revealed the launch date for the purported Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 September 2024 12:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Launch on September 26

Photo Credit: Samsung Vietnam

Samsung is expected to announce a new phone and tablet series at its next launch event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series could launch next week
  • The company's subsidiary posted a video about its next launch event
  • Samsung hasn't announced plans to launch new phone or tablet models
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be launched in the coming days, alongside the company's Galaxy Tab S10 series. The purported 'Fan Edition' smartphone is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE (Review) that was launched a year ago, and is expected to arrive with support for the company's Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is also expected to debut soon, as the company recently opened reservations for its next generation of tablets in India, but an official launch date is still awaited.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S10 Series Launch Date Leak

The South Korean technology conglomerate may have inadvertently revealed the date of its next launch event in a video that was recently posted by a subsidiary and spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @chunvn8888. The video appears to have been unlisted and then re-uploaded by Samsung Vietnam, and it reveals that a Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on September 26, and also reveals that the upcoming devices will offer Galaxy AI features.

 

According to the video, the launch event will take place at 10pm in Vietnam. This suggests that viewers in India will be able to tune in at 8:30pm IST. It's worth keeping in mind that Samsung is yet to announce a date for its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event, so the purported September 26 date should be taken with a grain of salt. 

Earlier this week, Samsung opened 'pre-reservations' for its upcoming tablets in India, allowing customers to pay Rs. 1,000 to purchase the tablets in exchange for early access offers. The promotion is available via the Samsung website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be equipped with an Exynos 2400e processor and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S20 Ultra will reportedly arrive with 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The former could feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, while the Ultra model is said to be equipped with dual 12-megapixel front facing cameras. Both models may have a 13-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10 Series, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
