Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users

OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users

OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT includes five new voices — Vale, Spruce, Arbor, Maple, and Sol.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 17:38 IST
OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

OpenAI’s new voice feature will not be available in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, and more

Highlights
  • The ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode was first announced in May
  • With this, AI can react to the user’s voice and express emotions
  • Users can also set custom instructions for the Advanced Mode
Advertisement

OpenAI rolled out the Advanced Voice Mode feature to all the paid users of ChatGPT on Tuesday. The feature was first unveiled at the OpenAI Spring Updates event in May and was touted as a human-like voice chat experience where the artificial intelligence (AI) can express emotions, modulate the voice, and react to what the user is saying. In July, the real-time response feature was rolled out to select paid users, but now it is being made available to all ChatGPT Plus and Teams users, except in Europe.

OpenAI Released Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the new feature and shared details about it. The feature is being integrated within the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS, but it will not be available on the web. The AI firm said once the feature has been rolled out to users, they will get a notification about it.

ChatGPT app users will find the option to turn on the Advanced Voice Mode by tapping the waveform icon placed next to the text field. Tapping on the icon activates the new voice mode. Users now have five new voices to choose from — Vale, Spruce, Arbor, Maple, and Sol. Each of these voices has a different pitch, tonality, and regional accent.

Additionally, the Advanced Voice Mode also offers a custom instructions feature. In this, users can add information about themselves that they want the AI to remember. Once the information has been added to the text field, ChatGPT will remember it and all of its responses will be contextualised.

Notably, OpenAI was the first AI firm to announce this feature, however, Google was able to introduce a similar feature dubbed Gemini Live, before the ChatGPT maker. While the reason for this is not known, the company now says that it took this extra time to improve the “conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.”

While the feature is available in multiple regions across the globe, the company confirmed that it will not be introduced in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. This is likely because of concerns of regulatory authorities over privacy and data collection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot, LLM, AI Model
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million

Related Stories

OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. AsusÂ Zenbook S 14 With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUsÂ Debuts in India
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »