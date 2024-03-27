Technology News
Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 3 Pro houses an 11,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 14:07 IST
Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad features a 13-inch (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet supports input through Vivo Pencil 2
  • The Vivo TWS 4 features Qualcomm’s S3 Gen 2 sound platform
Vivo Pad 3 Pro was launched on Tuesday (March 27) as the latest tablet from the Chinese smartphone maker. The new Android tablet arrives as the successor to last year's Vivo Pad 2 and runs on MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset. The Vivo Pad 3 Pro houses an 11,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It supports Vivo Pencil 2 stylus and has an audio unit comprising eight speakers. Alongside the new tablet, the Chinese company also unveiled the Vivo TWS 4 series truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro, Vivo TWS 4 series price, availability

Price of Vivo Pad 3 Pro is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500). It is available in Bo Xia Zi (purple), Cold Star Gray (gray), and Spring Tide Blue (blue) colour options and will go on sale starting April 3 in China.

The Vivo TWS 4 series is available in two variants. The base variant comes with a price tag of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600), whereas the Vivo TWS 4 Hi-Fi are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,500). They are offered in Dark Blue and Far Peak White shades.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro specifications

Vivo Pad runs on OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz, 900nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers HDR10 support as well. Under the hood, the Vivo tablet has a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The tablet has a three-dimensional heat dissipation system with a 37,000mm square graphite heat sink.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Pad 3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel rear camera. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The tablet includes an audio system comprising eight speakers with support for audio formats including AAC, WAV, OGG, APE, and FLAC among others. The tablet supports input via Vivo Pencil 2 stylus and it can be connected to a keyboard case through magnetic pogo pins.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro includes an array of connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope and hall sensor. Besides, it packs an 11,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 70 days of standby time on a single charge. The tablet measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs 678.9 grams.

Vivo TWS 4 series specifications

Vivo TWS 4 series comprises the vanilla TWS 4 and TWS 4 Hi-Fi. The former supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs while the latter supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. They have 12.2mm drivers and feature active noise cancelation (ANC) that is rated to reduce ambient noise by up to 55dB.

vivo tws 4 Vivo TWS 4 series

Vivo TWS 4 series
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The TWS 4 features Qualcomm's S3 Gen 2 sound platform, while the TWS 4 Hi-Fi runs on the S3 Gen 3 sound platform. They come with gaming low latency support that offers a latency rate of 44 milliseconds when paired with compatible Vivo phones. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well. The earbuds also have an IP54-certified dust- and splash-resistant build. The earbuds have a 54mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Pad 3 Pro

Vivo Pad 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2064x3096 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11500mAh
Vivo TWS 4 Earphones

Vivo TWS 4 Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Vivo TWS 4 Hi-Fi Earphones

Vivo TWS 4 Hi-Fi Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, More to Receive One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI on March 28
Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications
