Vivo V29e price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The smartphone was launched in August last year as part of the Vivo V20 series. The Vivo V29e runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from the price cut, you can also avail of bank discounts on Flipkart to further bring the price down.

Vivo V29e price in India (revised)

The Vivo V29e is now priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. These variants were earlier priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The handset is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red shades. The new price tag is showing up on Vivo e-store and Flipkart as well.

Flipkart is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases made using select bank cards. The EMI option starts at Rs. 4,334 per month.

Vivo V29e specifications

The Vivo V29e runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Vivo V29e has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Vivo V29e includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.

