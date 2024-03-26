Technology News

Vivo X100s Design, Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listing

Vivo X100s has been reportedly listed on the Google Play Console platform with the codename PD2309.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 18:41 IST
Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset

Highlights
  • Vivo X100S is reportedly in the works
  • It could feature triple rear cameras
  • Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have been available in India since January this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is eyeing to add a new member — Vivo X100s — to the X100 family. While details about its launch date remain a mystery, the Vivo X100s's design and specifications have leaked out, thanks to an alleged listing on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the phone could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, and offer 16GB RAM with Android 14.

91Mobiles has discovered that the Vivo X100s has been listed on the Google Play Console platform with the codename PD2309. the listing suggests 16GB RAM and Android 14 operating system on the upcoming handset. It is listed with a MediaTek MT698 alongside Mali G720 GPU. This could be a reference to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The vanilla Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on the same chipset.

As per the listing, the Vivo X100s will have a full-HD+ display with 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixel) resolution and 560ppi pixel density. The listing is accompanied by a photo of the phone. The image shows the handset in an orange shade with almost the same design as the Vivo X100. It appears to have a hole punch display.

The Vivo X100s has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It is expected to go official in China alongside the Vivo Pad 3 later this month or in April. It could offer upgrades over last year's Vivo X90s.

Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 were launched in January in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively. They have Zeiss branded triple rear cameras and feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, whereas the Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

