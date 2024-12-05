Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in China in October alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. The tablet features an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and an 8,850mAh battery. Since its launch in China, global variants of the tablet have been spotted on several certification sites. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 has previously appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Now, the purported variant has been listed on Geekbench suggesting its imminent arrival in the country.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Indian Variant Geekbench Listing

The Xiaomi Pad 7 with the model number 2410CRP4CI has appeared on Geekbench. The "I" in the model number suggests this is the Indian variant of the tablet. The same variant was reportedly also spotted on the BIS website. An exact launch date in the country has yet to be announced.

The Geekbench listing shows that the Indian version of the Xiaomi Pad 7 scored 1,877 and 5,106 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The CPU details of the tablet suggest that the tablet will likely carry a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, similar to its Chinese counterpart.

The listing further suggests that the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Features, Price

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to be similar to the Chinese version. In China, the tablet sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Pad 7 carries a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speaker units. It houses an 8,850mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in black, blue and green colourways.

Notably, the preceding Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in India in June 2023, starting at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the higher 8GB + 256GB configuration was listed at Rs. 28,999.

