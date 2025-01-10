Technology News
Xiaomi Working on Tablet With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Tipster Claims

The successors to the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro could make their debut later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 12:21 IST
Xiaomi Working on Tablet With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro (pictured) is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 series was launched in China in October 2024
  • The base Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch 144Hz 3.2K LCD screen
  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 may pack an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support
Xiaomi is set to unveil its Pad 7 in India on Friday. The tablet was initially introduced in China in October 2024, alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. The Xiaomi Pad 7 series comes with 11.2-inch screens with 144Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution and the tablets run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The base Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. A tipster now claims that Xiaomi may launch a tablet with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC soon.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Successor Could Arrive With Flagship Chip

Tipster Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) claimed in an X post that Xiaomi is working on a tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Replying to an X user in the same thread, he added that the purported Xiaomi Pad will likely be launched "later this year". He did not reveal any other details about the rumoured tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 were launched in China in October 2024, and the successors to these tablets could arrive later this year. One of these tablets could carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is Qualcomm's latest flagship-grade mobile processor.

However, since not much else is known about the rumoured Xiaomi Pad model, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Currently, there are no Android tablets in the market with the flagship-level chipset from Qualcomm.

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch, Specifications

The base Xiaomi Pad 7 is set to be available in the Indian market soon, after it is unveiled on Friday. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart, which is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and ships with HyperOS 2.0. It features an 11.2-inch 144Hz 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen, a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Chinese version of the Xiaomi Pad 7 also packs an 8,850mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
