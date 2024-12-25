Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in China alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in October. The purported Indian variant of the base version of the tablet was spotted on Geekbench and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites previously. The company has now confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi Pad 7. A live microsite on an e-commerce site reveals the launch date. The Indian variant is expected to share features similar to those of its Chinese counterpart. The tablet is said to succeed the Xiaomi Pad 6, which was unveiled in India in June 2023.

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch

A live Amazon microsite reveals that the Xiaomi Pad 7 will launch in India on January 10, 2025. It also confirms the eventual availability of the tablet via the e-commerce site. More details about the Indian variant will likely be confirmed in the days leading up to the launch.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Features, Price

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC powers the tablet, and it runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 7 carries a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet houses an 8,850mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The price of the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,700) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,600), respectively. It is offered in black, blue and green colourways.

