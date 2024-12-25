Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 15:38 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 is offered in China in black, blue and green colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 will be available in India via Amazon
  • The tablet was launched in China in October
  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 could get a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in China alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in October. The purported Indian variant of the base version of the tablet was spotted on Geekbench and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites previously. The company has now confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi Pad 7. A live microsite on an e-commerce site reveals the launch date. The Indian variant is expected to share features similar to those of its Chinese counterpart. The tablet is said to succeed the Xiaomi Pad 6, which was unveiled in India in June 2023.

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch

A live Amazon microsite reveals that the Xiaomi Pad 7 will launch in India on January 10, 2025. It also confirms the eventual availability of the tablet via the e-commerce site. More details about the Indian variant will likely be confirmed in the days leading up to the launch. xiaomi pad 7 india launch xiaomi inline xiaomi pad7

Xiaomi Pad 7 Features, Price

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC powers the tablet, and it runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 7 carries a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet houses an 8,850mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The price of the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,700) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,600), respectively. It is offered in black, blue and green colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 India launch, Xiaomi Pad 7 features, Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications, Xiaomi Pad 7 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  4. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Its Closest-Ever Flyby of the Sun
  5. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
  2. Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say
  3. Apple MacBook Air M3 Available Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Carnival Sale
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  6. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  7. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  8. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  9. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  10. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »