Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker is all set to launch in India next week. The Bluetooth speaker will be unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 14 series phones and Redmi Buds 6 earbuds in the country. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor is confirmed to come in three distinct colour options. The portable speaker has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and supports speaker pairing for stereo sound. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor has an IP67-rated build and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor will be unveiled in India on December 9, Xiaomi announced through its X handle on Tuesday. The speaker is teased to be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. As the word ‘outdoor' in the product name suggests, it is meant for use outside. The Redmi Note 14 5G series and Redmi Buds 6 earbuds are also set to launch on the same day.

The Mi.com website carries a microsite that reveals the design and some other features of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker. It has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and IP67 water and dust resistance. The speaker includes a rubber lanyard and a silicon anti-slip pad to ensure safety while holding. It is claimed to be able to sync with up to 100 speakers.

Xiaomi's Sound Outdoor speaker is advertised to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time at 50 percent volume on a single charge. The speaker includes microphones and features a dedicated button for Bluetooth. Two Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speakers can be paired automatically to use as a smart stereo combo.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker is already available in select global markets outside India. It has a frequency range of 60Hz to 20KHz and an 80dB signal-to-noise ratio. The speaker packs a 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery that is said to achieve a full charge in 2.5 hours. The speaker measures 196.6x68x66mm and weighs 597 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.