Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 were unveiled during the company's China launch event on Tuesday. The new tablets are powered by Snapdragon chipsets and feature 11.2-inch screens with 144Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution. The vanilla model runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The duo ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface and has side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro are backed by an 8,850mAh battery with up to 67W charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The price goes up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,700) and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,600).

Both models are currently up for sale in China in Black and Sky Blue colours. They are available in a special Soft Light Edition as well.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro runs on HyperOS 2 and features an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with 345ppi, Dolby Vision support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver up to 800 nits of peak brightness and has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for video calling and selfies.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Connectivity options available in the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, flicker sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor and gyroscope. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro packs a 8,850mAh battery with support for 67W charging. It measures 251.22x173.42x6.18mm and weighs 500 grams.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 runs the same software and uses the same display as the Pro model. The vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front sensor.

Connectivity options and sensors of Xiaomi Pad 7 are identical to the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. It houses the same 8,850mAh battery but fast charging is limited to 45W.

