Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 13:46 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in India in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green shades

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 gets 13-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The tablet is available in India in a Nano Texture Display variant
  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 houses an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support
Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in India on Friday. The tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The tablet carries a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and has several AI-backed features like AI Writing and AI Live Subtitles. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and is scheduled to go on sale in the country later this month.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi Pad 7 price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB options, respectively. The higher variant is offered in a Nano Texture Display Edition that is listed at Rs. 32,999. It comes in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green colour options.

The tablet will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store and Xiaomi's offline retail stores starting January 13. ICICI Bank customers can enjoy a Rs. 1,000 discount.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 800nits peak brightness level, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The display has a TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. 

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

You get a 13-megapixel rear camera on the Xiaomi Pad 7, while the tablet sports an 8-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera. It carries a quad-mic setup and a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 packs an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 port. It is equipped with an infrared transmitter. The tablet measures 251.22 x 173.42 x 6.18mm in size and weighs 500g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7

  • KEY SPECS
Display 11.20-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x2136 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 price in India, Xiaomi Pad 7 India launch, Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  2. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  3. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  7. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  8. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  9. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Use New Display Technology for Galaxy S26 Ultra: Report
  2. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature
  3. TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
  4. NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
  5. X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
  6. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  7. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  8. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  9. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  10. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »