The Roshans OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Netflix’s The Roshans takes audiences through the inspiring legacy of Bollywood’s Roshan family

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

A profound journey through legacy and love with the family

Highlights
  • Netflix unveils The Roshans, a series on Bollywood’s iconic family
  • The docu-series explores three generations of the Roshan family
  • Stories of music, film and legacy told exclusively on Netflix
Netflix has announced the release of The Roshans, an exclusive docu-series chronicling the journey of one of Indian cinema's most influential families. This series delves into the legacy of three generations of the Roshan family, known for their remarkable contributions to the Hindi film industry. It promises an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, shedding light on their impact through music, direction and acting.

The late Roshan Lal Nagrath, fondly remembered as Roshan Saab, is highlighted as the foundation of this cinematic dynasty. His work in music laid a path for subsequent generations, including filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, music director Rajesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan. Each member's journey will be explored through archival footage, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories.

When and Where to Watch The Roshans

The docu-series will premiere globally on Netflix, making it accessible to audiences worldwide. The release date is yet to be confirmed, but updates are expected to be announced soon by the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Roshans

The trailer, which has not yet been revealed, is anticipated to provide glimpses of rare family moments and untold stories of resilience, creativity and perseverance. The series will focus on how each generation of the Roshan family left a unique imprint on the industry, reflecting their collective journey through challenges and triumphs.

Cast and Crew of The Roshans

The series is directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced by Rakesh Roshan alongside Ranjan. Contributions from key family members, including Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, are featured prominently. Insights from industry peers and collaborators will also enhance the narrative, offering diverse perspectives on their legacy.

Reception of The Roshans

Though pre-release reviews are not available yet, the announcement has sparked significant interest among fans and critics alike. It is expected to garner widespread attention, given the family's historical significance in Indian cinema.

Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated series as Netflix prepares to bring this extraordinary story to screens worldwide.

 

Google Launches AI Image Generation Model Imagen 3 and Video Model Veo

