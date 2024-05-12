Airtel is one of the largest telecom operators in India that offers a wide range of prepaid and postpaid plans to customers. Airtel postpaid plans bring some exceptional benefits like a data rollover facility, unlimited voice calls, OTT benefits, and more. Currently, the telecom operator offers six different postpaid plans. So, if you are wondering which Airtel postpaid plan is best for you, we are here to help. In this article, we have listed all the Airtel postpaid plans along with all the benefits. So, without further ado, let's get started. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 399The cheapest Airtel postpaid plan, Rs 399, offers some interesting benefits. Customers will get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Moreover, the plan also offers 40GB of data per month with a data rollover facility. Sadly, this plan does not offer any OTT benefits to users. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 499Next, we have a Rs 499 postpaid plan from the telecom operator. The plan offers 75GB of data per month, and unlimited voice calls. It also provides 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you also get Amazon Prime membership and Disney+ Hotstar memberships with this plan, and Airtel Xstream Play. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 599This is a family postpaid plan from Airtel with good benefits. The plan provides 75GB of data per month with a data rollover facility. The pack also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Regarding family benefits, the plan offers 1 regular connection and one free family add-on plan. Coming to OTT benefits, the postpaid plan offers Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Wynk Music subscriptions for free. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 999Airtel also offers a Rs 999 postpaid plan for its customers that provides 100GB of data per month with a data rollover facility. The plan also provides one regular connection and three family add-on connections. Interestingly, you also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also provides Amazon Prime membership along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 1199We also have a Rs 1,199 postpaid plan from the company. The postpaid plan brings 150GB of data per month with a data rollover facility. The pack also provides one regular connection and three family add-ons. It also provides Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions. You also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. ## Airtel Postpaid Plan Rs 1499Lastly, we have the Rs 1,499 postpaid plan from the company that brings all the best features and benefits. The postpaid pack offers 200GB of data per month with a data rollover facility. It also provides family benefits with one regular and four family add-on connections. In terms of OTT benefits, you get Netflix Standard, Xstream Play Premium, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions.## Benefits of Airtel Postpaid Plans **OTT Benefits:** Airtel offers some interesting benefits and offers with Airtel postpaid plans. To start with, except for the Rs 399 postpaid plan, all the above-mentioned plans bring Amazon Prime membership for six months. Moreover, you also get a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year with Airtel postpaid plans. The plans include Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, and Airtel Xstream Play subscriptions as well. **Family Benefits:** The operator also offers a family benefit under which one can add up to four family members to the postpaid bill, with each member bringing 30GB extra data per month to be utilised by all members within the plan. More importantly, you also get a data rollover facility through which all the unused data will be carried forward to the next month. ## How to View or Download Airtel Postpaid Bill?You can easily download or view your Airtel postpaid bill. One can use the company's Airtel Thanks application to view or download Airtel postpaid bill. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Download and install the Airtel Thanks application on your Android or iOS device. **Step 2:** Sign using your Airtel number. **Step 3:** Click on the Photo icon on the top-right corner to open the Menu. **Step 4:** Tap on Bills and scroll down to go Previous Bills option. **Step 5:** Simply tap on the arrow button right next to the Month and then press on Download Bill. **Step 6:** With this, your Airtel postpaid bill will be downloaded easily. ## Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)### Is there any data limit in Airtel Postpaid?Yes, every Airtel postpaid plan comes with a data limit. The limit on the data rollover facility is also approximately 500GB. ### What will happen if I don't pay my Airtel Postpaid bill?If you don't pay your Airtel postpaid bill, then your connection will be disabled by the telecom operator. The operator will then ask you to pay for the remaining amount. If you don't pay, the operator might turn to debt collectors or even file a lawsuit against you. ### Will I get 5G service with Airtel postpaid plans?Yes, every Airtel postpaid plan supports 5G. Users can claim free 5G benefits from the Airtel Thanks application. ### Which is the cheapest Airtel postpaid plan I can get?Currently, the Rs 399 postpaid plan is the cheapest Airtel postpaid plan. The plan brings unlimited voice calls, 40GB of data per month, and 100 SMS per day.

