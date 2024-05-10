Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Set for Early June: Report

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could become the first Vivo foldable to reach global markets outside China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 17:15 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Set for Early June: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a triple rear camera unit

  • Vivo's previous foldable smartphones remained as China exclusive
  • Vivo phone with model number V2330 recently appeared on Geekbench
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in China in March. Now, Vivo is reportedly gearing up to release the foldable phone in India. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm a timeframe, but a new report reveals that it will go official next month. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup and features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, reports that Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be launched in India in 'early June'. If this leak turns out to be true, it will become the first Vivo foldable to reach global markets.

Vivo's previous foldable smartphones like Vivo Fold 2 and Fold+ have been confined to its homeland. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro would compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with model number V2330 recently appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM and Android 14. This phone is believed to be the global version of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debuted in China running Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It comes with a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge that is certified to withstand 500,000 folds by TUV Rheinland.

Vivo has packed a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Both the outer and inner screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3
Nithya P Nair
Clinical Research Firm for Nykaa, FirstCry Partners Qila.io to Receive Blockchain Revamp

Comment
 
 

