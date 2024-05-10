Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in China in March. Now, Vivo is reportedly gearing up to release the foldable phone in India. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm a timeframe, but a new report reveals that it will go official next month. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup and features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, reports that Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be launched in India in 'early June'. If this leak turns out to be true, it will become the first Vivo foldable to reach global markets.

Vivo's previous foldable smartphones like Vivo Fold 2 and Fold+ have been confined to its homeland. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro would compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with model number V2330 recently appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM and Android 14. This phone is believed to be the global version of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debuted in China running Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It comes with a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge that is certified to withstand 500,000 folds by TUV Rheinland.

Vivo has packed a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Both the outer and inner screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

