Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users; Price, Validity

The Airtel in-flight roaming plans start at Rs. 195 for both prepaid and postpaid users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

All the Airtel in-flight roaming plans are valid for 24 hours

  • Airtel in-flight roaming plans will offer data, voice, and SMS services
  • Airtel has collaborated with Aeromobile to enable the service
  • The plan will offer users in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines
Airtel has announced new plans for its prepaid and postpaid users to let them stay connected when travelling on a flight. The bundle will offer high-speed data, limited minutes of free calling, and a limited number of free SMS services, the telecom service provider stated. For those, who do not want to recharge separately, the service is also bundled with specific international roaming plans. Notably, Reliance Jio also offers similar packs for people travelling internationally on long flights.

The in-flight roaming plans from Airtel start at the price of Rs. 195 for both prepaid and postpaid customers. All the offerings have a validity of 24 hours. Both prepaid and postpaid users will get 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS with the Rs. 195 plan. An upgrade to this is available at Rs. 295 which offers 500MB of data alongside 100 minutes of free calling and 100 outgoing SMS. The most expensive plan is priced at Rs. 595 which provides 1GB of data and the same calling and SMS benefits. There is no difference in the price or benefits between the prepaid and postpaid plans.

In case users do not want to purchase a separate recharge pack, Airtel is also bundling the same benefits to its international roaming plans. Those who purchase Rs. 2,997 and above prepaid plans will automatically get 250MB of data, 100 minutes of free outgoing calls, and 100 SMS. Similarly, postpaid users who are subscribed to international roaming bundles of Rs. 3,999 and above will get the same benefits as prepaid customers.

Announcing the offerings, Airtel revealed that it has tied up with Aeromobile, the UK-based in-flight telecom service provider, to enable connectivity to its users. The company claims that the service will be provided across 19 airlines flying in different international sectors. While the telecom service provider did not specify which airlines will be included, it is likely to be available in airlines serviced by Aeromobile.

Further, Airtel also has multiple channels to connect with the company's support team while onboard a flight. Users can reach out on its dedicated WhatsApp number via calls or text messages. The queries and complaints are addressed by its contact centre round the clock. To monitor data usage, buy additional minutes, or receive real-time billing details, users can also log on to the Airtel Thanks app.

Further reading: Airtel Prepaid Plan, Airtel Postpaid Plan, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
