Airtel has launched new plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband customers that bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator has introduced these plans to enable them to watch the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside, it has also offered special international roaming packs for users travelling to the US and Canada. Prepaid users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar for three months. They will also get access to the Airtel Xstream Play with more than 20 OTT services. These recharge plans are available via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel's Prepaid plans

Prepaid users of Airtel will get the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans starting at Rs. 499. There are three plans with different validity and daily data limits. The most expensive plan, at Rs. 3,359, offers a one-year subscription to the OTT platform. Additionally, users will also be able to unlock more than 20 OTT platforms on the Airtel Xstream Play without any additional costs.

PLAN Validity Data Voice OTT Other Benefits Rs. 499 28 Days 3GB/Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Apollo 247 Rs. 869 84 Days 2GB/Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Apollo 247 Rs. 3359 365 Days 2.5GB/ Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year 1 select OTT access on Xstream App Apollo 24*7

Airtel's Postpaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel's postpaid users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year with any of the valid plans. Additionally, users will also get a three-month subscription to Xstream Play. The postpaid plans start at the price of Rs. 499, which offers 75GB of data and comes without any data add-ons.

Plan Benefits Add-ons (30GB/add-on) OTT Hotstar Others Rs. 1499 200 GB 4 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited) Rs. 1199 150 GB 3 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited) Rs. 999 100 GB 3 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited) Rs. 599 75 GB 1 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (3 months) Rs. 499 75 GB - 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (3 months) Rs. 399 40 GB - - Xstream Play (3 months)

Airtel's Xstream Fiber plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plans with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription start at Rs. 699. These also unlock access to more than 350 TV channels when using the Airtel Digital TV smart box. Access to Xstream Play is also offered.

Plan Speed TV (350+ channels - HD included) OTT Hotstar ( Large Screen Variant) Others Rs. 3999 1 GBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play Rs. 1599 300 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play Rs. 1099 200 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play Rs. 999 200 MBPS No Yes Xstream Play Rs. 899 100 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play Rs. 699 40 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play

Additionally, users travelling outside the country will be able to take advantage of Airtel's new international roaming packs with in-flight connectivity starting at Rs. 133.