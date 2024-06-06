Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

Airtel has introduced new prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband plans with free access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 16:28 IST
Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

Photo Credit: Airtel

The Airtel prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar also gives access to Airtel Xstream Play

Highlights
  • Airtel’s Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans start at Rs. 499
  • With the prepaid plans users will get 3 month’s access to Disney+ Hotstar
  • These plans are available for customers via the Airtel Thanks app
Advertisement

Airtel has launched new plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband customers that bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator has introduced these plans to enable them to watch the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside, it has also offered special international roaming packs for users travelling to the US and Canada. Prepaid users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar for three months. They will also get access to the Airtel Xstream Play with more than 20 OTT services. These recharge plans are available via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel's Prepaid plans

Prepaid users of Airtel will get the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans starting at Rs. 499. There are three plans with different validity and daily data limits. The most expensive plan, at Rs. 3,359, offers a one-year subscription to the OTT platform. Additionally, users will also be able to unlock more than 20 OTT platforms on the Airtel Xstream Play without any additional costs.

PLAN Validity Data Voice OTT Other Benefits
Rs. 499 28 Days 3GB/Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Apollo 247
Rs. 869 84 Days 2GB/Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Apollo 247
Rs. 3359 365 Days 2.5GB/ Day Unlimited calls local & STD Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year 1 select OTT access on Xstream App Apollo 24*7

Airtel's Postpaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel's postpaid users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year with any of the valid plans. Additionally, users will also get a three-month subscription to Xstream Play. The postpaid plans start at the price of Rs. 499, which offers 75GB of data and comes without any data add-ons.

Plan Benefits Add-ons (30GB/add-on) OTT  
      Hotstar Others
Rs. 1499 200 GB 4 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 1199 150 GB 3 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 999 100 GB 3 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 599 75 GB 1 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (3 months)
Rs. 499 75 GB - 1 Year (Mobile) Xstream Play (3 months)
Rs. 399 40 GB - - Xstream Play (3 months)

Airtel's Xstream Fiber plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plans with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription start at Rs. 699. These also unlock access to more than 350 TV channels when using the Airtel Digital TV smart box. Access to Xstream Play is also offered.

Plan Speed TV (350+ channels - HD included) OTT
      Hotstar ( Large Screen Variant) Others
Rs. 3999 1 GBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play
Rs. 1599 300 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play
Rs. 1099 200 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play
Rs. 999 200 MBPS No Yes Xstream Play
Rs. 899 100 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play
Rs. 699 40 MBPS Yes Yes Xstream Play

Additionally, users travelling outside the country will be able to take advantage of Airtel's new international roaming packs with in-flight connectivity starting at Rs. 133.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Prepaid Plan, Airtel Postpaid Plan, Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India

Related Stories

Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Debuts as Vivo's First Foldable in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Brings Deals on These Smartphones, Tablets
  4. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
  5. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak; Hints at Larger Design
  6. Apple Reveals Minimum Length of Software Support for iPhone 15 Lineup
  7. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro Review
  9. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets a Limited Discount in India: Check Price
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design
  2. Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India
  4. Google Keep Might Reportedly Allow Users to Resize App Window on Android
  5. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More
  6. iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant
  7. Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature
  9. US Ether ETF Launch Timing Depends on How Fast Issuers Can Move, SEC Chair Says
  10. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »