OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and run on Android 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (pictured)

  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The purported handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to be priced under Rs. 20,000
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to be unveiled soon — while the handset is yet to be announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, its purported details have surfaced online. A new OnePlus handset recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website was tipped to be the purported Nord CE 4 Lite. Now a listing on a different certification site appears to confirm the moniker of the phone. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite which was launched in April 2023. 

A listing on Singapore's IMDA regulatory website shows that a OnePlus model with the model number CPH2621 bears the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G name, according to a MySmartPrice report. The listing does not reveal any other details about the handset. However, a OnePlus phone with the same model number as on the IMDA listing was recently spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing for the handset suggests that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The legitimacy of these details seems doubtful, given the model number is now confirmed to be linked with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite model. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and it is unlikely that a Lite model will launch with a more powerful processor.

Previously a tipster claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite would be priced in India under Rs. 20,000 and is likely to be a rebranded version of the yet-unreleased Oppo A3. The tipster added that the upcoming Nord model could be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, run on Android 14, and sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 21,999. It comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Binance Fined $4.4 Million in Canada for Violating Anti-Money Laundering Laws

