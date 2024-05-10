OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to be unveiled soon — while the handset is yet to be announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, its purported details have surfaced online. A new OnePlus handset recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website was tipped to be the purported Nord CE 4 Lite. Now a listing on a different certification site appears to confirm the moniker of the phone. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite which was launched in April 2023.

A listing on Singapore's IMDA regulatory website shows that a OnePlus model with the model number CPH2621 bears the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G name, according to a MySmartPrice report. The listing does not reveal any other details about the handset. However, a OnePlus phone with the same model number as on the IMDA listing was recently spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing for the handset suggests that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The legitimacy of these details seems doubtful, given the model number is now confirmed to be linked with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite model. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and it is unlikely that a Lite model will launch with a more powerful processor.

Previously a tipster claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite would be priced in India under Rs. 20,000 and is likely to be a rebranded version of the yet-unreleased Oppo A3. The tipster added that the upcoming Nord model could be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, run on Android 14, and sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 21,999. It comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera.

