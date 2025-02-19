Vodafone Idea (Vi) Message Centre Number is essential for seamless SMS communication. The Message Centre Number, also known as the SMS Centre (SMSC) number, acts as a relay point for your text messages, ensuring they are routed correctly to the recipient. An incorrect or outdated Message Centre Number can lead to issues such as being unable to send or receive SMS. This guide provides a comprehensive list of Vi Message Centre Numbers for all Indian states and detailed instructions on how to change them on your device.
Below is a state-wise list of Vi Message Centre Numbers:
|State
|Vi Message Centre Number
|Andhra Pradesh
|+91 9885005444
|Arunachal Pradesh
|+91 9719009998
|Assam
|+91 9839099999
|Bihar
|+91 9886005444
|Chhattisgarh
|+91 9713099990
|Chennai
|+91 9709099990
|Delhi
|+91 9846000040
|Goa
|+91 9811009998
|Gujarat
|+91 9825001002
|Haryana
|+91 9823000040
|Himachal Pradesh
|+91 9776099990
|Jammu & Kashmir
|+91 9713099990
|Jharkhand
|+91 9732099990
|Karnataka
|+91 9843000040
|Kerala
|+91 9796009905
|Madhya Pradesh
|+91 9719009998
|Mumbai
|+91 9839099999
|North East
|+91 9774099990
|Odisha
|+91 9776099990
|Punjab
|+91 9888009998
|Rajasthan
|+91 9839099999
|Tamil Nadu
|+91 9843000040
|Telangana
|+91 9885005444
|Uttar Pradesh East
|+91 9839099999
|Uttar Pradesh West
|+91 9719009998
|West Bengal
|+91 9732099990
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|+91 9732099990
|Chandigarh
|+91 9888009998
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|+91 9825001002
|Lakshadweep
|+91 9846000040
|Puducherry
|+91 9885005444
|Ladakh
|+91 9796009905
Please note that these numbers are subject to change. It's advisable to verify your state's current Message Centre Number by contacting Vi customer support or visiting the official Vi website.
Note: In regions where the Message Centre Number is not explicitly specified, users can try using the numbers designated for neighbouring states or contact Vi customer support for assistance. We have also written the numbers of the neighbouring states for contacts that were not specified.
If you're experiencing issues with sending or receiving an SMS, it might be due to an incorrect Message Centre Number configured on your device. Below are methods to change the Vi SMS Centre Number on your phone:
You can update the Message Centre Number using a USSD code. Follow these steps:
This method is effective for most Android devices. If you encounter any issues, proceed to the next method.
Alternatively, you can change the Message Centre Number through your device's messaging app settings:
The exact steps might vary slightly depending on your device model and messaging app. If you can't locate the SMSC settings, refer to your device's user manual or contact customer support.
What are the benefits of using the Vi Message Centre Number?
The Vi Message Centre Number ensures that your text messages are routed correctly from your device to the recipient. It acts as a relay point, storing and forwarding SMS to their destinations. Having the correct Message Centre Number configured prevents issues like failed message delivery or delays.
Is Vi SMSC service available in all Indian states?
Yes, Vi provides SMSC services across all Indian states. Each state has a specific Message Centre Number to optimise message routing and delivery efficiency. For optimal performance, it's important to use the correct number corresponding to your state.
How much time does Vi take to activate SMS service on a new SIM in India?
Typically, Vi activates SMS services on a new SIM within a few hours of activation. In some cases, it might take up to 24 hours. If you can't send or receive SMS after this period, ensure that the Message Centre Number is correctly configured on your device.
