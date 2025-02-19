Vodafone Idea (Vi) Message Centre Number is essential for seamless SMS communication. The Message Centre Number, also known as the SMS Centre (SMSC) number, acts as a relay point for your text messages, ensuring they are routed correctly to the recipient. An incorrect or outdated Message Centre Number can lead to issues such as being unable to send or receive SMS. This guide provides a comprehensive list of Vi Message Centre Numbers for all Indian states and detailed instructions on how to change them on your device.

List of Vi Message Centre Numbers for All States

Below is a state-wise list of Vi Message Centre Numbers:

State Vi Message Centre Number Andhra Pradesh +91 9885005444 Arunachal Pradesh +91 9719009998 Assam +91 9839099999 Bihar +91 9886005444 Chhattisgarh +91 9713099990 Chennai +91 9709099990 Delhi +91 9846000040 Goa +91 9811009998 Gujarat +91 9825001002 Haryana +91 9823000040 Himachal Pradesh +91 9776099990 Jammu & Kashmir +91 9713099990 Jharkhand +91 9732099990 Karnataka +91 9843000040 Kerala +91 9796009905 Madhya Pradesh +91 9719009998 Mumbai +91 9839099999 North East +91 9774099990 Odisha +91 9776099990 Punjab +91 9888009998 Rajasthan +91 9839099999 Tamil Nadu +91 9843000040 Telangana +91 9885005444 Uttar Pradesh East +91 9839099999 Uttar Pradesh West +91 9719009998 West Bengal +91 9732099990 Andaman and Nicobar Islands +91 9732099990 Chandigarh +91 9888009998 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu +91 9825001002 Lakshadweep +91 9846000040 Puducherry +91 9885005444 Ladakh +91 9796009905

Please note that these numbers are subject to change. It's advisable to verify your state's current Message Centre Number by contacting Vi customer support or visiting the official Vi website.

Note: In regions where the Message Centre Number is not explicitly specified, users can try using the numbers designated for neighbouring states or contact Vi customer support for assistance. We have also written the numbers of the neighbouring states for contacts that were not specified.

How to Change Vi SMS Centre Number

If you're experiencing issues with sending or receiving an SMS, it might be due to an incorrect Message Centre Number configured on your device. Below are methods to change the Vi SMS Centre Number on your phone:

Change Vi Message Centre Number via USSD Code

You can update the Message Centre Number using a USSD code. Follow these steps:

Launch the dialler on your mobile device. Enter ##4636## on the dial pad. A menu will appear. Tap on 'Phone Information'. Scroll down to find the 'SMSC' field. Enter the correct Message Centre Number for your state from the list provided above. Tap 'Update' or 'Refresh' to save the new number. To ensure the changes take effect, restart your phone.

This method is effective for most Android devices. If you encounter any issues, proceed to the next method.

Change Vi Message Centre Number via Message Settings

Alternatively, you can change the Message Centre Number through your device's messaging app settings:

Open the Messaging App Tap on the three dots (menu icon) usually located at the top-right corner and select 'Settings'. Scroll down and tap on 'Advanced' or 'More Settings'. Look for 'SMSC' or 'Message Centre' and tap on it. Input the correct Message Centre Number corresponding to your state. Confirm and save the new number. Restart Your Device to apply the changes.

The exact steps might vary slightly depending on your device model and messaging app. If you can't locate the SMSC settings, refer to your device's user manual or contact customer support.

FAQs

What are the benefits of using the Vi Message Centre Number?

The Vi Message Centre Number ensures that your text messages are routed correctly from your device to the recipient. It acts as a relay point, storing and forwarding SMS to their destinations. Having the correct Message Centre Number configured prevents issues like failed message delivery or delays.

Is Vi SMSC service available in all Indian states?

Yes, Vi provides SMSC services across all Indian states. Each state has a specific Message Centre Number to optimise message routing and delivery efficiency. For optimal performance, it's important to use the correct number corresponding to your state.

How much time does Vi take to activate SMS service on a new SIM in India?

Typically, Vi activates SMS services on a new SIM within a few hours of activation. In some cases, it might take up to 24 hours. If you can't send or receive SMS after this period, ensure that the Message Centre Number is correctly configured on your device.