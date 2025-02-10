Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced a new baggage protection service with its postpaid international roaming plans on Monday. The new service was launched in India in partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based lost baggage concierge service. Available with all postpaid international roaming plans with an add-on, the service will compensate users if their baggage is delayed or lost while travelling via flights. The telecom operator said that the service will provide its users with an additional safety net to improve their travel experience.

Vodafone Idea Introduces a Baggage Protection Service for Postpaid Users

In a press release, the telecom operator announced the new service for its postpaid users. Baggage protection service is being offered as an add-on service for all postpaid users who recharge their SIM card with an international roaming plan. The company's service will be applicable to all international roaming plans.

Citing a 2024 report by Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques SITA), a Switzerland-based IT and communication services provider for the air transport industry, the telecom operator claimed that more than 36 million bags were mishandled globally last year, which raises concerns about baggage security for travellers. Vi stated that the new service is being introduced to provide users with an additional layer of safety for their luggage.

To avail of the service, Vi postpaid users will need to first purchase an international roaming pack, and then activate Baggage Protection at an additional cost of Rs. 99. Users will also have to register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight While travelling on flights, if a user finds their baggage to be lost or delayed, they will have to file a report with both the airline as well as Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of landing.

The lost baggage concierge service provider will then track and expedite the return of the luggage using its global network. In case the baggage is not returned within four days (96 hours), Blue Ribbon Bags will provide a compensation of Rs. 19,800 per bag to the user. Notably, the compensation can only be availed for up to two bags per user.