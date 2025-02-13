Technology News
PM Modi Said to Meet Elon Musk for Possible Starlink Talks During US Trip

Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2025 13:04 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Starlink's licence application is still under review in India

  • Starlink has long wanted to launch in India
  • Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India
  • PM Modi will also meet President Trump to discuss on trade and tariffs
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Elon Musk during his trip this week to the United States, and Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump during a two-day US visit which starts Wednesday, with discussions on trade and tariffs concessions expected to be high on agenda.

Musk is likely to hold one-on-one talks with PM Modi, and India's government expects that these could include Starlink's long-delayed plans to launch satellite broadband services in India, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the plans are private.

Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink's licence application is still under review.

Ambani had lobbied New Delhi that he wanted a level playing field and his executives have been worried that his telecom company, which spent $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,65,029 crore) in airwave auctions, risks losing broadband customers to Starlink and potentially data and voice clients as technology advances.

"Musk is agreeable to give assurances on India security concerns, which includes storing data locally," said one of the sources.

Starlink and PM Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust.

The sources said it was not clear if Tesla's planned entry into India would come up during the meeting, though increased sourcing of electric vehicle components from India is likely to be among the talking points.

Musk has long criticized India's high import taxes on electric cars and his team has over the years held repeated discussions on setting up a local manufacturing base there, but no such plans have yet materialised.

Other than Musk, PM Modi is unlikely to meet other business CEOs during his US trip, both the sources said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi, Elon Musk, Starlink, Donald Trump
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
