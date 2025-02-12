Technology News
English Edition

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, List of Available Cities, 5G Speeds, and More

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is all set to roll out its 5G services in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2025 17:01 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, List of Available Cities, 5G Speeds, and More

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

Vodafone Idea will introduce 5G services in select cities across the country in the initial phase.

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea is all set to roll out its 5G services in India
  • The operator might bring cheaper 5G plans for its customers
  • This will be Vi’s first commercial rollout of 5G services
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is all set to roll out its long-awaited 5G services in India. The telecom operator has finally announced that it will roll out 5G services in the country in the next few months, starting with major metropolitan cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and more. The latest move is set to bring the telecom operator back to competition with its bigger rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. So, if you are wondering when the operator will introduce its 5G services in the country, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking in depth about the Vi 5G services, its rollout date, list of available cities, expected pricing, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Vi 5G Rollout in India Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi), in its quarterly report for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, revealed that it is planning to roll out its 5G services in the country. The company has confirmed that it will begin the rollout of its 5G services in April 2025, though the exact date of the rollout is not known at the time of writing. "We are driving investments, and the velocity of capex deployment is set to accelerate in the coming quarters. Concurrently, the phased rollout of 5G services is underway, targeting key geographies," said company CEO Akshaya Moondra in a statement.

Interestingly, in December 2024, the telecom operator rolled out its 5G services in 17 circles across India, though it was not part of the commercial rollout. The company clarified that it had rolled out the 5G connectivity as per the Minimum Rollout Obligation set by the Government. Finally, the brand has confirmed that it will begin the 5G rollout in the next few months. 

Vi 5G: List of Available Cities

Vi has revealed that it will be rolling out its 5G services in select cities across the country, with more to follow in the near future. As per the brand, the Vi 5G connectivity will be first available in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Patna. The operator has not revealed any other cities in this phase. 

Vi 5G Speed

Although the exact 5G speed is yet to be out after commercial rollout, the brand has run several 5G trials in different locations, giving us some insight into the potential 5G speeds on the Vi network. To start with, in May 2022, the company achieved a top download speed of 5.92Gbps during the 5G trials in Pune, while it got 1.2Gbps of speed at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. Similarly, the brand was able to achieve around 1Gbps of download speed in different trials that took place in multiple cities across the country. 

Vi 5G Spectrum

Vodafone Idea (VI) acquired 50 MHz spectrum in a 3,300 MHz band across 17 circles each for Rs 15,137.75 crore through auctions that were held in 2022. That said, it is reported that the telecom operator might use a mix of 3.5GHz (C-band) and 1,800MHz spectrum for its initial 5G rollouts. That said, we might get more information closer to the launch timelines. 

Vi 5G: Expected Prices of Plans

The brand has also revealed that it plans to introduce cheaper 5G plans than Jio and Airtel. The company has confirmed that the plans may be up to 15 percent cheaper at entry levels compared to other telcos, meaning that we might see another price war between the telecom operators once the Vi 5G network is rolled out. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi 5G, Vi 5G launch date in india, Vi 5G network, vi 5g recharge palns, Vi 5G rollout
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, List of Available Cities, 5G Speeds, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  3. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  4. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  6. Motorola Unveils Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  3. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  4. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  6. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  9. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  10. Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »