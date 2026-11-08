Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 84 Days Prepaid Plans Compared

All operators offer data-heavy plans at a higher price
Jio offers the best voice-only 84-day plan
Most plans will include unlimited local calling
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Operators have been offering 84-day prepaid plans for several years, but things have changed a bit after the mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over the decoupling of data from common plans, leading to the emergence of voice-only plans from all telecom players. With that in mind, there's more variety to choose from than ever before. Operators like Jio, Airtel and Vi have plenty of plans to choose from, offering a variety of additional benefits like delivery services, OTT services and even AI plans for free. We take a closer look at the various data and voice-only plans to help you make an informed choice.
Benefits of 84-Day Prepaid Plans
84-day prepaid plans are great for those who hate recharging their plans every month. An 84-day plan will cover you for about 3 months and get you some additional benefits not available with monthly prepaid plans. These plans also provide more free data usage along with unlimited calling. Some plans even offer free night data quotas. Voice-only plans are substantially different. They will get you unlimited local calling, but will cut down on free SMS.
Those looking for truly unlimited data bundles will be happy with Jio's plans. Jio also offers a good mix of OTT, delivery and even music-listening services. However, Jio benefits often include partnered services like JioSaavn, Jio AICloud JioTV and more. Jio is also the most affordable when it comes to voice-only plans. You can take a look at the various plans and additional benefits below.
Netlfix (Mobile) + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
1,199
84 days
3GB
Yes
100
JioHotstar (Mobile + Hollywood) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
1,049
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Sony LIV + ZEE5 + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
1,029
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Amazon Prime Lite + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
1,028
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Swiggy One + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
949
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
889
84 days
1.5GB
Yes
100
JioSaavn Pro + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud
859
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months)
448
84 days
Voice-only
Yes
1,000 (84 days)
JioTV + JioAICloud
Airtel 84 Days Prepaid Plans
Airtel is good at offering some unique additional benefits. This would include bundling several OTTs under its Airtel Xstream Play subscription. Airtel is the only one to currently offer 12-months of Adobe Express Premium at no additional cost. Indeed, it makes better sense to go for an Airtel connection and prepaid plan if you are invested in Airtel's fiber and DTH services.
Price Plan (Rs.)
Validity
Daily Data (per day)
Unlimited Voice Calls
SMS (per day)
Additional Benefits
1,798
84 days
3GB
Yes
100
Netflix Basic + Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
1,729
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Netflix Basic + JioHotstar Super + ZEE5 Premium + Xstream Play Premium + Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
1,199
84 days
2.5GB
Yes
100
Amazon Prime Lite + SonyLIV (18 OTTs Airtel Xstream) + Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
1,099
84 days
3GB
Yes
100
979
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
899
84 days
1.5GB
Yes
100
548
84 days
7GB (84 days)
Yes
900 (84 days)
Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
469
84 days
Voice-only
Yes
900 (84 days)
Adobe Express Premium (12 months)
Vi 84 Days Prepaid Plans
Vi offers some rather unique and data-heavy unlimited plans. Only a few plans will have several OTT services bundled (under Vi Movies and TV), while others offer just Sony LIV, or only Amazon Prime. You also get options like weekend rollover data plans, free night data usage and more. So, choose your plan wisely!
Price Plan (Rs.)
Validity
Daily Data (per day)
Unlimited Voice Calls
SMS (per day)
Additional Benefits
1,599
84 days
Unlimited
Yes
100
Unlimited data + Netflix Basic (TV + Mobile)
1,099
84 days
Unlimited
Yes
100
Unlimited data
998
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Sony LIV + Half day unlimited data + Weekend data rollover
996
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Amazon Prime Lite + Half day unlimited data + Weekend data rollover
979
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Vi Movies & TV (19 OTTs TV + Mobile) + Half day unlimited data + Weekend data rollover
944
84 days
2GB
Yes
100
Half day unlimited + Weekend data rollover + JioHotstar Mobile
899
84 days
1.5GB
Yes
100
Free night data + Vi Movies & TV + Weekend data rollover
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at
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