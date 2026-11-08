Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 84 Days Prepaid Plans Compared

Operators have been offering 84-day prepaid plans for several years, but things have changed a bit after the mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over the decoupling of data from common plans, leading to the emergence of voice-only plans from all telecom players. With that in mind, there's more variety to choose from than ever before. Operators like Jio, Airtel and Vi have plenty of plans to choose from, offering a variety of additional benefits like delivery services, OTT services and even AI plans for free. We take a closer look at the various data and voice-only plans to help you make an informed choice.

Benefits of 84-Day Prepaid Plans

84-day prepaid plans are great for those who hate recharging their plans every month. An 84-day plan will cover you for about 3 months and get you some additional benefits not available with monthly prepaid plans. These plans also provide more free data usage along with unlimited calling. Some plans even offer free night data quotas. Voice-only plans are substantially different. They will get you unlimited local calling, but will cut down on free SMS.

Jio 84 Days Prepaid Plans

Those looking for truly unlimited data bundles will be happy with Jio's plans. Jio also offers a good mix of OTT, delivery and even music-listening services. However, Jio benefits often include partnered services like JioSaavn, Jio AICloud JioTV and more. Jio is also the most affordable when it comes to voice-only plans. You can take a look at the various plans and additional benefits below.

Price Plan (Rs.) Validity Daily Data (per day) Unlimited Voice Calls SMS (per day) Additional Benefits 1,799 84 days 3GB Yes 100 Netflix (Basic) + JioHotstar (Moble + Hollywood) + JioAICloud (50GB) 1,299 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Netlfix (Mobile) + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 1,199 84 days 3GB Yes 100 JioHotstar (Mobile + Hollywood) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 1,049 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Sony LIV + ZEE5 + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 1,029 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Amazon Prime Lite + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 1,028 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Swiggy One + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 949 84 days 2GB Yes 100 JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 889 84 days 1.5GB Yes 100 JioSaavn Pro + JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud 859 84 days 2GB Yes 100 JioHotstar (Mobile) + JioAICloud (50GB) + Canva Pro Lite (12 months) 448 84 days Voice-only Yes 1,000 (84 days) JioTV + JioAICloud

Airtel 84 Days Prepaid Plans

Airtel is good at offering some unique additional benefits. This would include bundling several OTTs under its Airtel Xstream Play subscription. Airtel is the only one to currently offer 12-months of Adobe Express Premium at no additional cost. Indeed, it makes better sense to go for an Airtel connection and prepaid plan if you are invested in Airtel's fiber and DTH services.

Price Plan (Rs.) Validity Daily Data (per day) Unlimited Voice Calls SMS (per day) Additional Benefits 1,798 84 days 3GB Yes 100 Netflix Basic + Adobe Express Premium (12 months) 1,729 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Netflix Basic + JioHotstar Super + ZEE5 Premium + Xstream Play Premium + Adobe Express Premium (12 months) 1,199 84 days 2.5GB Yes 100 Amazon Prime Lite + SonyLIV (18 OTTs Airtel Xstream) + Adobe Express Premium (12 months) 1,099 84 days 3GB Yes 100 979 84 days 2GB Yes 100 Adobe Express Premium (12 months) 899 84 days 1.5GB Yes 100 548 84 days 7GB (84 days) Yes 900 (84 days) Adobe Express Premium (12 months) 469 84 days Voice-only Yes 900 (84 days) Adobe Express Premium (12 months)

Vi 84 Days Prepaid Plans

Vi offers some rather unique and data-heavy unlimited plans. Only a few plans will have several OTT services bundled (under Vi Movies and TV), while others offer just Sony LIV, or only Amazon Prime. You also get options like weekend rollover data plans, free night data usage and more. So, choose your plan wisely!