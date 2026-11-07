Technology News
English Edition

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Voice-Only Prepaid Plans Compared

Need a second SIM just for placing calls? Or, simply don’t use mobile internet, here are the best prepaid voice plans for you

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2026 08:00 IST
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Voice-Only Prepaid Plans Compared

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer plenty of voice-only prepaid plans to choose from

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jio’s offers the most affordable voice-only prepaid plans
  • Airtel and Vi’s voice plans are priced similarly
  • All plans offer unlimited calls but no data
Advertisement

Following a direct mandate by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) were instructed to introduce voice-only prepaid recharge plans in India. These plans forced operators to detach their voice+SMS plans from their respective data bundles. Since the emergence of data plans in the country (3G onwards) all three operators did not offer standalone voice and SMS packs until the mandate was imposed, forcing users to sign up for data bundles even if they had no requirement for the same.

Benefits of voice-only prepaid plans

With the mandate now imposed, Airtel, Jio and Vi have started offering voice-only plans for their respective customers. These plans claim to offer unlimited calling, limited SMS but no data. And since there's no data bundle coupled with the voice and SMS plan, it drastically brings down the price, making basic phone features accessible to many.

VoltJio Discussion
Explore More...

This may have come as a relief for those who never needed a data plan but were still forced to buy one even if their feature phone never supported it. Such plans are useful for digitally inexperienced or technologically challenged users so were never to keep on using the bundled data that came with basic calling and SMS plans.

There are also users who simply need a secondary SIM card/ connection for calls. While some prefer to use a second number for personal calls, others prefer these for office calls. And there are also users who wish to connect their bank accounts to separate phone numbers (for calls and OTPs) that remain disconnected from the internet.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Voice-Only Prepaid Plans Compared

No matter the reason for selecting a voice-only prepaid plan, there are plenty you can now choose from. Bharti Airtel (Airtel) was the first operator to introduce voice-only plans, while Reliance Jio (Jio) only recently introduced the same. Let's compare the voice and SMS plans across all three operators.

Kindly note that all prepaid voice-only plans shown below offer unlimited calling.

Operator Recharge price (Rs.) Validity SMS allowance
Jio 147 22 days 300
  177 28 days 300
  196 30 days 300
  197 1 calendar month 300
  448 84 days 1,000
  1,748 336 days 3,600
       
Airtel 185 28 days 300
  203 30 days 300
  206 1 calendar month 300
  469 84 days 900
  1,849 365 days 3,600
       
Vi 185 28 days 300
  203 30 days 300
  206 1 calendar month 300
  470 84 days 900
  1,849 365 days 3,600
 
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Vi, Jio Voice Only Recharge Plans, Airtel Voice Only Prepaid Plan, Vi Voice Only Recharge Plans
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Pebble Qore Vox Launched in India as Firm’s Latest Screenless Fitness Tracker With AI Voice Recording Capabilities: Price, Features

Related Stories

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Voice-Only Prepaid Plans Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Upcoming Smartphones in November: Vivo X500 Series, Xiaomi 18 Pro and More
  2. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches New Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan
  3. Sony Revives Classic Walkman-Era Headphones With New USB-C MDR-3R
  4. EPFO Services on WhatsApp: Know How to Check PF Balance
  5. Vivo V80 FE Could Launch in India With This MediaTek Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired Earphones Launched With ANC, IPX4 Rating: Price, Features
  2. Name of Motorola's Upcoming Wide Foldable Phone Revealed in New Leak
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan Launched With Access to Two Regional OTT Platforms, 1GB Data
  4. Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year
  5. Vivo V80 FE India Variant Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 16 India Launch Seems Likely as Firm Reportedly Holds ‘Closed-Door’ Meeting; Pricing Details Tipped
  7. Airbnb Developing a Dedicated AI Agent for Travel Plans; Will Launch Next Year
  8. iQOO's Next Z-Series Phone Could Pack a 7-Inch Screen, 10,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  9. iQOO 16s Reportedly Spotted on Malaysia’s SIRIM Certification Site, May Pack 10,000mAh Battery
  10. Meta Launches Muse Voice Letting Users Have Real-Time Conversations With the AI Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »