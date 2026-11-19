Airtel has announced the Airtel Travel Week 2026 campaign in India with discounts and benefits for travellers. Prepaid and postpaid users will get up to a 10 percent discount on international roaming (IR) packs as part of the new campaign. Airtel is also offering discounts and offers on visa applications and foreign exchange services. The campaign will run on the Airtel app. Airtel customers will also get a chance to win a paid international trip under this initiative.

Airtel Travel Week: Offers and Benefits

The company announced that, as part of Airtel Travel Week, 1,000 prepaid and 1,000 postpaid customers will get a 10 percent discount on international roaming packs. Prepaid customers have to redeem their discount coupon within 15 days and travel within 30 days of redemption. Eligible users can select the international roaming pack through the Airtel prepaid recharge page and apply the offer using the mobile number linked to the coupon.

Airtel postpaid users, on the other hand, have to get the eligible international roaming pack within 90 days of the winner announcement. The amount will be adjusted in their postpaid bill during the first billing cycle.

Airtel Travel Week will be live on the Airtel app from November 19 to November 25, 2026. Customers can participate by opening the app, searching for Travel Week, registering, and answering a question.

Additionally, as part of the campaign, Airtel is organising an Out of Office Contest for customers to submit their creative out-of-office email messages, and two winners will receive an all-expenses-paid international holiday.

The telecom company also partnered with Atlys to offer up to Rs. 4,000 discount on eligible visa applications for select Asian destinations. The offer will be valid until December 31 this year. Eligible customers will receive unique redemption codes they can use on the Atlys redemption page.

Additionally, Airtel will offer the Niyo Multicurrency card with zero markup and free delivery as part of the offer. The company also said that it will offer personalised travel planning sessions in association with Bruised Passports. Five selected customers will receive one-on-one online consultations with travel experts to plan itineraries based on their destinations and preferences.

Other benefits under Airtel Travel Week include an annual subscription to Condé Nast Traveller and exclusive merchandise for 250 selected customers. All Airtel customers will also get free access to 10 curated city guides. Additionally, 500 customers will receive Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 500 each. Selected winners will receive their voucher codes via email, which can be redeemed on Amazon subject to the validity period mentioned on the voucher.

All Airtel Travel Week 2026 offers are valid for a limited period, and the prizes are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Offer availability, registration deadlines and redemption dates may vary across benefits. Customers can check the Airtel app for eligibility criteria and validity periods.