Airtel has announced new rewards and benefits for its customers through its Airtel Insider platform. The telecom company says the new initiative offers access to offers worth over Rs. 30,000 across categories like shopping, entertainment, learning, and wellness. Airtel Insider is offering benefits exclusively for Airtel Subscribers in association with partner brands Duolingo, Croma, Pocket FM, Cinepolis and Apollo 24|7.

Airtel Insider Offers and Benefits

Airtel, in a press release on Monday, confirmed that customers can unlock benefits worth over Rs. 30,000 by redeeming available offers on Airtel Insider. Airtel Insider currently offers 12 months of Super Duolingo, valued at Rs. 3,120. This paid subscription tier offers lessons without interruptions or ads.

Similarly, Airtel states that it offers savings of up to Rs. 23,000 on select iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models through Croma and Apple. The offer applies only to eligible iPhone variants. Additionally, subscribers can avail three months of Pocket FM Premium.

Airtel Insider also offers a buy-two-get-one-free movie ticket deal at Cinepolis, with a maximum discount of Rs. 150. Airtel Postpaid customers can grab a discount of Rs. 300 on food and beverage orders worth Rs. 1,500 or more at Cinepolis.

In the health and wellness category, Airtel Insider offers six months of Apollo Circle membership through Apollo 24|7. All offers are subject to individual terms and conditions, including eligibility requirements.

Airtel confirmed that eligible Mobile and Airtel Home customers can access Airtel Insider benefits through the Airtel app. To redeem the offers, customers need to open the app, navigate to the Airtel Insider section, browse available rewards, select the offers they want to use, and follow the respective redemption instructions. The validity of each offer varies by partner.

Airtel Insider has previously offered benefits like LinkedIn Premium subscriptions, EazyDiner and MakeMyTrip memberships. The company plans to expand the platform with more brand partnerships and offers across different categories through Airtel Insider.